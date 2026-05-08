Get to a Premier League game this weekend! VIP ticket deals from £72

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Get out the house and watch some Premier League action before the season's over!

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on February 28, 2026 in Liverpool, England.
Watch Liverpool this weekend! (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Premier League is winding up, with VIP tickets still available for this weekend's action.

If you're happy from your sofa, our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide is our one-stop shop for all the channels this weekend… but wouldn't you rather be there in a nice seat?

Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.