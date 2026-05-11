Why Manchester United could receive £38m cash windfall TONIGHT

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Manchester United could receive a significant financial boost this evening

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)