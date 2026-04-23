The Miracle of Gateshead: How one National League club defied the odds with help of ex-Newcastle United man

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The Gateshead International Stadium has played host to one of English football's most remarkable turnarounds this season

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Barclays Women&#039;s Super League 2 match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at Gateshead International Stadium on April 05, 2026 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Gateshead International Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

National League spotlights have, for much of the 2025/26 campaign, been trained firmly on the North West and North Yorkshire this season.

A tug-of-war for the solitary automatic promotion spot between Rochdale and York City has provided the kind of drama that broadcasters dream of. It has been a relentless, blow-for-blow heavyweight bout where losing ground on the other has felt like a knockout.