The Miracle of Gateshead: How one National League club defied the odds with help of ex-Newcastle United man
The Gateshead International Stadium has played host to one of English football's most remarkable turnarounds this season
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National League spotlights have, for much of the 2025/26 campaign, been trained firmly on the North West and North Yorkshire this season.
A tug-of-war for the solitary automatic promotion spot between Rochdale and York City has provided the kind of drama that broadcasters dream of. It has been a relentless, blow-for-blow heavyweight bout where losing ground on the other has felt like a knockout.