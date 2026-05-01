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How to watch EFL Championship final day 2025/26: Live Streams as promotion and play-off races decided

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The fight to join Coventry City in the Premier League is going to the wire

Ollie Rathbone of Wrexham celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry City
Wrexham can secure a play-off place on the final day of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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