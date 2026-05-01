How to watch EFL Championship final day 2025/26: Live Streams as promotion and play-off races decided
Features
By James Roberts published
The fight to join Coventry City in the Premier League is going to the wire
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The fight to join Coventry City in the Premier League is going to the wire