Why over 300,000 people watched a fictional football match held at Sheffield FC on Easter Sunday
The teams in question were fake, so why did 300,000 people watch it?
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Branded as the biggest Sunday League game ever in the history of football, over 300,000 people watched a fictional football match on Easter Sunday.
The game was held at Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, as Royal Oak FC faced off against their rivals Nags Head.
The quarter-final of the Sheffield Imperial Cup took place at The Home of Football Stadium, however, neither of the two teams were real.
What is Royal Oak FC?
Around 2,500 people paid to see the football game, selling out Sheffield FC’s stadium with its largest ever audience in attendance.
Royal Oak FC is a fictional football team managed by Paul Sampson, real name Jon McClure, and his brother Chris McClure, known to Royal Oak fans as the iconic Steve Bracknall.
A post shared by Arctic Monkeys Mania (@arcticmonkeysmania)
A photo posted by on
The TikTok account @stevebracknall has nearly 750,000 followers and has received over 27 million likes across its many videos depicting the footballing antics of Royal Oak FC.
The club, described as being in the fifth tier of the Sheffield Sunday Imperial League, is a fictional team that has ‘captured the imagination of grassroot football fans across the globe’... according to its also fictional website.