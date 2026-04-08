Why over 300,000 people watched a fictional football match held at Sheffield FC on Easter Sunday

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The teams in question were fake, so why did 300,000 people watch it?

Internet personality, Steve Bracknall, Chris McClure speaks to the fans prior to Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United at Hillsborough on November 23, 2025 in Sheffield, England.
Steve Bracknall is an internet hit (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Branded as the biggest Sunday League game ever in the history of football, over 300,000 people watched a fictional football match on Easter Sunday.

The game was held at Sheffield FC, the world’s oldest football club, as Royal Oak FC faced off against their rivals Nags Head.

What is Royal Oak FC?

A general view of The Home of Football Stadium ahead of the FA WSL 2 match between Sheffield FC and Durham Ladies at the Home of Football Stadium on March 23, 2016 in Sheffield, England.

2,500 people filled Sheffield FC's ground (Image credit: Nigel Roddis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Around 2,500 people paid to see the football game, selling out Sheffield FC’s stadium with its largest ever audience in attendance.

Royal Oak FC is a fictional football team managed by Paul Sampson, real name Jon McClure, and his brother Chris McClure, known to Royal Oak fans as the iconic Steve Bracknall.

The TikTok account @stevebracknall has nearly 750,000 followers and has received over 27 million likes across its many videos depicting the footballing antics of Royal Oak FC.

The club, described as being in the fifth tier of the Sheffield Sunday Imperial League, is a fictional team that has ‘captured the imagination of grassroot football fans across the globe’... according to its also fictional website.