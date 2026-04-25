Why money is no longer king in the Premier League... and Tottenham Hotspur are proof of it

Opinion
By published

Being a wealthy, high-spending club used to insulate clubs against any serious failure, but the rise of the Premier League's middle class has changed the equation

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled badly in 2025/26
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled badly in 2025/26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

From 2003/04 to 2008/09, we lived firmly in the Big Four era. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool had a near-monopoly on the four Champions League places, with just one exception: Everton beat Liverpool into fourth place in 2004/05.

Manchester City and Tottenham joined the party to make it a Big Six from 2009/10 onwards. In the 13 seasons between then and 2021/22, those six teams made up the top six on six occasions.

Five of them were in the top six a further five times. Liverpool finished outside the top six three times from 2010 to 2013. Manchester United finished seventh under David Moyes in 2013/14. Liverpool (eighth) and Chelsea (tenth) both had bad years in 2015/16 to help open the door for Leicester’s title triumph.