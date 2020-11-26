Diego Maradona News and Features

Date of birth: October 30, 1960

Died: November 25, 2020

Instagram: @maradona

Club(s): Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers, he wowed from the day he nutmegged an opponent on debut aged 16. Having almost joined Sheffield United as a teenager, he moved to Europe with Barcelona but it was at Napoli he shone, winning two Serie A titles and three cups in seven seasons. Those years coincided with the 1986 World Cup, where he captained Argentina to glory with the aid of his 'Hand of God' goal against England. Tragically, Maradona died at the end of 2020, aged just 60. The world mourned the loss of one of the joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.