5 things we learned from Newport County v Manchester United

Manchester United were made to work hard by League Two side Newport County before sealing their place in the FA Cup fifth round with a 4-2 win at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side scored twice in the opening 13 minutes through Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, but were pegged back to 2-2 by goals from Bryn Morris and Will Evans either side of half-time.

The Red Devils retook the lead through Antony after 68 minutes and wrapped up the win in added time as Rasmus Hojlund made it 4-2.

Here, a look at five things we learned from Sunday's tie in south Wales...

Manchester United could do without distractions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent seasons, Manchester United have been blighted by off-field issues and the exclusion of a number of first team players from Erik ten Hag's squad. The Dutch manager arrived at Rodney Parade for Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie with Newport County to questions about Marcus Rashford and his absence from United's travelling party, amidst reports the England forward had been spotted at nightclubs in Belfast on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

"He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter and I will deal with that," said Ten Hag. Clearly such "internal matters" are ones Ten Hag could do without right now.

Player returns are welcome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making his first start since 20 September, Lisandro Martinez’s return was a welcome sight for the travelling supporters after his injury troubles. Albeit against League Two opposition, Martinez and Raphael Varane gave an assured performance at the heart of United’s defence. And left-back Luke Shaw, who has been restricted to just 10 appearances prior to today’s match through injury, had an excellent game. When questioned by Sky Sports about the reasons for United’s underwhelming season to date after a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the end of 2023, Ten Hag pin-pointed injuries as the main issue holding United back. "In January we have a lot of players returning so then our levels can be higher," he said.

While Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount remain sidelined, United should prosper in the coming weeks and months with the majority of their squad now fit and available for selection.

Goalscoring remains a problem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It sounds strange to touch on goalscoring as being an issue for United on the back of them netting four times at Rodney Parade. However, a number of spurned opportunities – particularly in a dominant opening half hour performance – will have enraged Ten Hag. They had the chances – including one where Alejandro Garnacho hit the crossbar when Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund were both positioned for tap-ins – to put the game well beyond County by half time.

As it was, the hosts were level at 2-2 minutes into the second half. After 21 Premier League matches this season, United have netted just 24 times. Only Burnley (21) and Crystal Palace (22) have scored fewer goals in the top flight in 2023/24.

County’s cup magic remains

(Image credit: Getty Images)

United would have known all about Newport County’s giant-killing exploits, with the South Walians having claimed the scalps of Leeds United, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Luton Town in the last decade, as well as taking Tottenham Hotspur to an FA Cup fourth round replay.

The city of Newport has been eagerly anticipating the visit of United ever since County saw off Eastleigh in a third round replay. And what a performance Graham Coughlan’s side put on for the ‘Amber Army’. A fine strike from Bryn Morris and a fantastic team move, finished by Will Evans brought the roof off Rodney Parade. United were temporarily shellshocked by the team 73 places beneath them on the league ladder, but credit must go to the visitors for regaining their composure and quashing hopes of another upset on the banks of the River Usk.

It could be a better year ahead for United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, United lost 21 matches, which is the fourth highest number of defeats suffered by any Red Devils team during a calendar year after 1930 (28 defeats), 1972 (25) and 1921 (24). So, it could obviously be argued it would be tough for 2024 to be any worse for the men from Old Trafford.

Despite a disappointing season so far, there is still undoubted quality in the United ranks and with relatively a favourable draw in the FA Cup fifth round (away to Nottingham Forest or Bristol City), the Red Devils can certainly fancy their chances of reaching a second consecutive final in this competition as well as having enough about them to significantly improve their Premier League form in the second half of the season.

