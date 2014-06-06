60-second dossier: Watch out world if fight club France stay friends

We all know what happened last time around. The bus, the punch-ups, the swear words, Nicolas Anelka... but if Les Bleus can keep their cool in Brazil they could well go further than many people expect. A solid spine, classy-yet-combatant midfield and potent forward line means Didier Deschamps' men can look optimistically ahead - particularly in a group that on the face of it looks, well, dead easy. Blaise Matuidi's midfield powers of interception are unmatched, although a back injury has denied Franck Ribery - one of the three best players in the world (officially) - the chance to shine. Now it's over to Deschamps to shuffle his pack.