9 players who Liverpool could realistically sign in the January transfer window

Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Philippe Coutinho sealed his dream move™ to Barcelona this month, the Catalan giants finally landing their man having been frustrated in their pursuit of the Brazilian last summer. Liverpool reportedly pocketed £105m up front from the sale, which gives them the means to secure a top-quality replacement in the coming weeks.

With previous target Leon Goretzka seemingly on the verge of joining Bayern Munich, Lemar could be the Reds’ best bet of an elite attacker. The 22-year-old Monaco man, who can play on either flank or in a central role, would be another source of creativity in Jurgen Klopp’s fearsome attacking arsenal.

Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)

Liverpool’s lengthy pursuit of Virgil van Dijk finally reached a positive conclusion in December, when the Merseysiders agreed to sign the Dutchman for £75m. Klopp resisted the urge to acquire an alternative centre-back target in the summer when it was clear Southampton weren’t willing to do business, but he shouldn’t rest on his laurels now that Van Dijk is finally on Merseyside.

Joe Gomez is a player of great potential, but question marks continue to hover over Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren. There’s less need to buy an experienced defender now, but capturing someone like De Ligt – a talented 18-year-old who could be moulded by Klopp’s coaching – would be smart.

Alisson (Roma)

Of the Premier League’s big six, only Arsenal (28) have conceded more goals than Liverpool (25) this season. The aforementioned addition of Van Dijk will certainly bolster the backline, but there remains a need for the Reds to obtain an upgrade on Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

Brazilian glovesman Ederson has enjoyed a tremendous start to his Manchester City career, so it says a great deal about his compatriot’s quality that Alisson kept him out of the Selecao side throughout South America’s World Cup qualification campaign.

The Roma goalkeeper possesses quick reflexes and is adept at sweeping up outside the box, which would stand him in good stead behind Liverpool’s high defensive line.

Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla)

Anyone who hasn’t watched N’Zonzi play since his Stoke days may be surprised to see his name on this list, but the Frenchman has proved himself to be an excellent midfield all-rounder in the last 18 months at Sevilla.

Largely used in a limited holding role in the Premier League, the ex-Blackburn man has been freed up in Spain, using his rangy frame to carry the ball forward and create chances for team-mates.

The 29-year-old looks certain to depart the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the near future, too; having fallen out with previous manager Eduardo Berizzo, N’Zonzi’s heart appears set on a move despite the recent appointment of Vincenzo Montella.

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Chelsea were heavily linked with Alex Sandro back in the summer, but Antonio Conte wasn’t able to get a deal over the line. The Brazil international hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons so far, but class is permanent and he possesses all the attributes managers look for in a modern-day full-back.

Alberto Moreno had shown signs of improvement before getting injured in December, and Andrew Robertson was signed before the start of the season to add additional cover at left-back. It’s still one of the weak spots in this Liverpool side, though, so a bid for the unsettled Alex Sandro should be a no-brainer.

Luan (Gremio)

The key man in Gremio’s Copa Libertadores success last term, Luan looks set to move to Europe either this month or in the summer. A late bloomer who didn’t make his professional debut until the age of 21, the Brazilian – now 24 – was voted Player of the Tournament in South America’s equivalent of the Champions League after scoring eight goals on the path to continental glory.

An intelligent attacker who’s an expert at finding pockets of space between the lines, Luan can play anywhere across the forward line – although his preference is for a central berth.

Fabinho (Monaco)

Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko all departed the Stade Louis II stadium after last season’s magnificent title triumph, but Monaco put their foot down as far as Fabinho was concerned.

The former full-back has been converted into a holding midfielder in the principality, catching the eye with his sharp passing and tough tackling. Already out of both Champions League and Ligue 1 title race, Monaco could be tempted by a big January offer for the 24-year-old.

With Jordan Henderson still yet to convince as the deepest player in the Reds’ engine room, Klopp would be wise to test the French champions’ resolve.

Kevin Trapp (PSG)

Liverpool should make Roma's Alisson their principal goalkeeping target this month, but if he proves out of reach then PSG net-minder Trapp would be a decent alternative. The German has found himself out of favour at Parc des Princes this term, afforded only two league starts by manager Unai Emery as academy product Alphonse Areola cements his position as the club’s new No.1.

Trapp would almost certainly welcome a move to Liverpool, admitting in November: “I really need to play because the national team coach has insisted that I need to be performing with my club.”

Comfortable with the ball at his feet and a commanding figure inside the penalty area, the 27-year-old could be an astute addition to the Reds’ ranks.

Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club)

Laporte is another centre-half who should be on Liverpool’s wish list. Powerful in the air and quick across the ground, the Athletic Club defender also excels at bringing the ball out from the back and setting his side on the attack with long diagonals or passes through the lines.

The 23-year-old’s buyout clause stands at around £58m, but Liverpool might not necessary have to go that high to land him. And while Athletic won’t want to lose Laporte mid-season, as we all know, every player has a price.

