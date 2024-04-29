Arsenal make contact for European wonderkid, in serious show of strength: report

Arsenal have made contact for a highly-rated youngster in European football, as they look to assert their dominance in the transfer market.

While the Gunners are currently battling at the sharp end of the Premier League this season, planning is already underway for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta likely wants players to immediately come in and hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, but the hierarchy has also identified talent that will flourish in years to come.

Arsenal are still fighting for the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are looking to make a move for Barcelona youngster Brian Farinas in the summer, with the 18-year-old having impressed for the U19 side this season.

The report suggests that Farinas' agent has contact Arsenal over a prospective move, offering the youngster to Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the transfer window. The Gunners face competition from Borussia Dortmund as well.

A midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, Farinas joined Barcelona's academy in 2018 from Villarreal. He is the latest prospect to emerge from La Masia in recent times, following in the footsteps of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

Farinas (back row, far right) has been impressing in Barcelona's U19s (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farinas' contract is set to expire next summer, with Arsenal looking to test his resolve with the promise of a more lucrative contract and better opportunities to reach the first team. The 18-year-old is yet to make his first team debut, and might be tempted away from Catalonia.

Whether a move will happen, though, remains to be seen. There's a clear pathway to the Barcelona first team for players capable enough, as highlighted by the aforementioned academy graduates, while Farinas is reportedly highly rated by Xavi, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a deal that could definitely happen, but it seems more likely that Farinas' agent is simply offering the player to other clubs in an attempt to earn him a better contract at Barcelona.

