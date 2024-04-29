Arsenal and Manchester United set for £55m transfer battle over England star: report

By Joe Mewis
published

The two Premier League rivals have been linked with the promising young England star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal could be set to lock horns in the transfer market this summer in a battle for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. 

According to The Times, the two Premier League rivals have scouted the England centre-back on several occasions this season ahead of a summer where they will both look to strengthen their defences. 

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.