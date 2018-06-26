A Brazilian bar is offering free shots every time Neymar falls over against Serbia

The Sir Walter Pub have come up with a novel idea to pull in the punters during Brazil's game against Serbia on Tuesday.

"At each Neymar fall, it’s a round of shots on the house!" the Rio de Janeiro-based bar posted on their Facebook page.

The pub confirmed on Monday that they were fully booked as a result of their creative offer.

According to FIFA statistics, Neymar has been fouled 14 times so far in the World Cup, with 10 of those coming against Switzerland in their opener.

But that has done little stop the £200m striker from drawing widespread criticism for his play-acting.

Against Costa Rica on Friday, the 26-year-old was denied a penalty when VAR overturned referee Bjorn Kuiper's initial decision to award a spot-kick after he fell under a soft challenge from Giancarlo Gonzalez.

