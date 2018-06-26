Sebastian Abreu joins 27th club, extends world record for most teams in a career

The next time you're considering using 'journeyman' to describe an English lower-league stalwart who's been around the block a bit, think again.

Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu has just penned a deal to join his 27th club, extending his own Guinness World Record for the most clubs played for in a single career. Back in January, he was handed the gong after joining Chilean top-tier side Audax Italiano.

But now the 41-year-old has moved on again, continuing a football career that has featured spells in his homeland, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Ecuador, Paraguay, El Salvador and Chile.

'El Loco' will continue in Chile's second division after an unremarkable return at Audax Italiano, where he made four appearances and didn't score.

"Sebastian wanted to continue in Chile," his agent Sebastian Lopez told Chilean newspaper La Tercera.

"He likes the country, they have treated him well. We were talking to Magallanes a while ago. Abreu is excited."

Abreu won 70 caps for the Uruguayan national team between 1996 and 2012, and scored 26 goals. He helped his country to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 40 years with a glorious Panenka penalty against Ghana in the quarter-finals shootout.

"As mad as he is intelligent," chuckled Celeste team-mate Diego Lugano at the time.

See also...

Alberto Almici receivescontractfor Hellas Verona as a wedding present

Kangaroo stops play duringleaguegame in Australia

In Other News...