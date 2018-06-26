Adidas release new World Cup ball especially for knockout stages
Going is the black-and-white sphere we've become accustomed to at Russia 2018... to be replaced with its red sibling
One type of ball would usually suffice for a month-long tournament, but Adidas have gone all out for 2018 with a special knockout stage orb.
Up to this point, the black-and-white Telstar 18 has been used in the group stage. Now, Adi have shaken things up by releasing the Telstar Mechta which features a '"vivid red design".
According to them, the colour change is to reflect the 'rising heat' as we move deeper into the competition.
The Telstar Mechta will debut on June 30.
