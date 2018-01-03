A dodgy statue of Ex-Chelsea star Michael Essien has been erected in Ghana

Former Ghana international Essien is an icon in his home country, having enjoyed an illustrious career which has taken in spells with Lyon, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old now plays for Persib Bandung in Indonesia, but in the twilight years of his glittering career, one Ghanaian sculptor has taken on the enviable task of re-creating Essien in Kumasi, Ghana's second city.

As you can see below, the results are... well, not that great.

The bold decision to give Essien a pot belly raises one of many questions (just planning ahead, perhaps?).

His oddly proportioned statue almost gives Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo's versions grains of respectability by comparison. Almost.

