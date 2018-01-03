Watch: Ryan Sessegnon dazzles as Fulham score FOUR goals in seven minutes against Ipswich

Fulham's 17-year-old sensation Ryan Sessegnon, who continues to be linked with Tottenham, scored twice in west London as the hosts ruthlessly dispatched Mick McCarthy's outfit on a wet and windy Tuesday night.

Ipswich went down to 10 men early in the second half when Jordan Spence barged Aboubakar 'AK47' Kamara in an off-the-ball incident.

After Sessegnon grabbed Fulham's deserved equaliser in the 69th minute, Kamara put the hosts in front three minutes later before teenager Sessegnon scored again in the 74th.

Kamara, who came off the bench to score twice against Hull on Saturday, completed Fulham's emphatic comeback by slotting home Sessegnon's cross from close range in the 76th minute.

Victory for Fulham lifted Slavisa Jokanovic's men to 10th in the table. Ipswich, meanwhile, remain in 12th.

See also...

In Other News...