The new Diego Maradona statue that looks like most old people you know

The 12ft sculpture was revealed on Monday and has been the subject of ridicule ever since photos of the bronze tribute surfaced on social media.

The 57-year-old was in Kolkata, India's second-largest city, on his second visit to the country for some charity work. He first went there back in 2008.

"Thank you very much everybody for coming here," he told reporters at the event on Monday.

"I don't think about myself as god of football, but only as a simple footballer."

The sculpture has received similar levels of criticism to the infamous Ronaldo bust released earlier this year. The tweets below gives you just a small taste of how it's gone down...

Maradona clearly loved it, though, so that's nice.

