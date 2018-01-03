Burglars ransack James McClean's home while he plays in West Brom's defeat at West Ham
After losing 2-1 to West Ham on Tuesday night, McClean arrived home to find he had been targeted by thieves.
McClean had put West Brom ahead on the half-hour mark against the Hammers, but two goals from Andy Carroll – including a 94th-minute winner – meant the visitors left east London with nothing.
And just to make things worse for the Republic of Ireland international, McClean's house was targeted by a bunch of thieves during the game.
McClean seethed on Instagram to his 111,000 followers: "When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed..thieving smelly b*****ds! Great night!"
Not the start to 2018 that the 28-year-old would have wanted.
