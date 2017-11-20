Alvechurch striker scores truly special goal in non-league

Alvechurch beat Sheffield FC 3-2 at Lye Meadow in the Evo-Stik League South clash on Saturday – but it was Dubidat who stole full attention with his stunning winner.

Dubidat had put Alvechurch ahead early in the second half, only for the hosts to be pulled back in the 71st minute.

So, with the game seemingly headed for a 2-2 draw in the 86th minute, the 25-year-old controlled a hopeful punt upfield beautifully with one touch, then teed himself up to lob Doncaster loanee Louis Jones with a spectacular effort.

Better still, Dubidat's outrageous effort sent Alvechurch up to second in the league. Nice.

