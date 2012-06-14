Analysis: Lessons from Holland 1-2 Germany

Whether you're stuck without a telly or you're following the fallout on a second screen, follow FourFourTwo's Twitter commentary during the match for illuminating analysis using the completely free Stats Zone app, fired by Opta statistics updated live during the game.

Some things we noticed during Holland v Germany last night:

The Dutch were on top during the first 15 minutes, with more possession leading to roughly 50% more passes, of varying length: some short but some over the top as they probed the opposition's central defence. For their part, the Germans seemed content to knock around mainly 10- to 15-yard passes. It would prove wise.

By the half-hour mark, that division of styles was becoming clearer. The pass-and-move Germans rarely tried to take on their man, whereas the Dutch forwards frequently tried to dribble Ã¢ÂÂ and usually failed.

As if to prove the century-old idea that crisp passing will overcome direct dribbling, Germany's two first-half goals both came through Mario Gomez after being supplied by Bastian Schweinsteiger. Intriguingly, as @TotalFootballFC (Stats Zone app creator Colm McMullan) noted using the app's Pass Combinations facility, those were the only two (first-half) occasions on which 'Schweini' found the George McFly-a-like.

As the world took a half-time breather, FourFourTwo's editor David Hall (@FourFourTwoEd, funnily enough) weighed in by noting that for all his defensive frailties, teenage Dutch left-back had a 100% pass completion rateÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Ã¢ÂÂ¦while FourFourTwo.com editor Gary Parkinson (@GaryParkinson) noted that on the other hand, the Germans were diligently attempting more than four time as many tackles.

New York Red Bulls youth coach JosÃÂ© Figuera (@JoseCoaching) was full of praise for Mesut Ozil's attacking-third passes, all of which had been successful.

For the second half, the desperate Dutch brought on Rafael van der Vaart and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar for Mark van Bommel and Ibrahim Afellay. It worked, to an extent, as Robin van Persie got a goal back Ã¢ÂÂ partly because the accuracy of the Dutch passing in the attacking third improved sharply, as @TotalFootballFC noted by comparing it to the first half.

Germany held on to win, and @TotalFootballFC applauded the excellent all-round play of Mats Hummels, Philipp LahmÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Ã¢ÂÂ¦and Schweinsteiger, the man described by FourFourTwo alumnus @HenryWinter as "Almost Roy Keane in lederhosen". And there's no following that.

Follow FourFourTwo on Twitter for commentary, news, features and more



Euro 2012 Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play during allEuro 2012 matches. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Coral

DOWNLOAD STATS ZONE (users outside the UK download here)