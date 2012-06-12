EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs display in their Group D opener against the French was symptomatic of what fans have already come to expect from the Three Lions under Roy Hodgson.

Tactically disciplined and typically spirited, MondayÃ¢ÂÂs performance Ã¢ÂÂbuilt a solid foundationÃ¢ÂÂ in EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs bid to qualify from their group and reach the quarter-finals.

Scott Parker provided the reality check after the Donbass Arena draw, saying: Ã¢ÂÂI don't know if you can win tournaments playing like that.Ã¢ÂÂ And with the Ã¢ÂÂhardest gameÃ¢ÂÂ now out of the way, the onus will be on England to attack a tad more against a Sweden side now desperate for points after being upset by co-hosts Ukraine.

Tireless front duo Danny Welbeck and Ashley Young were at the heart of EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs brightest moments in the opening 30 minutes, culminating in Joleon LescottÃ¢ÂÂs goal.

However, Hodgson may just be tempted to adopt a different approach at KievÃ¢ÂÂs Olympic Stadium on Friday evening, given their opponents' susceptibility in a certain area.

Sweden appeared well set to kick off their Euro 2012 campaign with three points after Zlatan IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs opener, but contrived to throw them away after a quick-fire couple from home hero Andriy Shevchenko Ã¢ÂÂ both headers.

ShevaÃ¢ÂÂs aerial double means Erik HamrenÃ¢ÂÂs side have now conceded five consecutive goals from headers, with Sweden also allowing Serbia and Iceland (twice) to net with their noggins in two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament (videos below).

Three of those goals have come from corner-kicks, with the zonal marking system currently employed evidently leaving the Scandinavians in a bit of pickle at set-pieces.

It continued against the co-hosts, with Ukraine finding a team-mate with two of their three flag-kicks, while three of the four headed clearances Sweden attempted inside their own penalty area were unsuccessful.

Andy CarrollÃ¢ÂÂs inclusion in HodgsonÃ¢ÂÂs final 23-man squad may have come as a surprise after a disappointing season with Liverpool, but the big man got the nod, thanks largely to two domineering displays against England colleague John Terry in May.

In LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield Ã¢ÂÂ four days after his impressive cameo in the FA Cup Final Ã¢ÂÂ Carroll won all seven of his aerial duels, as well as teeing up Daniel Agger to score the RedsÃ¢ÂÂ third.

SwedenÃ¢ÂÂs defence could therefore do without his presence in Kiev, and given the right delivery from Messrs Young, Milner and (and maybe even Downing), CarrollÃ¢ÂÂs contribution could prove key if England are to alleviate some pressure ahead of the Ukraine clash.



Videos

SerbiaÃ¢ÂÂs goal v Sweden

IcelandÃ¢ÂÂs goals v Sweden

Euro 2012 Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play during allEuro 2012 matches. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Coral

DOWNLOAD STATS ZONE (users outside the UK download here)

Read more about Stats Zone

Download Premier League & Champions League Stats Zone 2011/12