Andrew Robertson writes to thank young Liverpool fan who donated pocket money to food bank

Well done Andrew Robertson, and well done this young man from Liverpool.

Alfie Radford, a seven-year-old Reds nut, saved up his pocket money and very charitably made a donation to a local food bank - which came to the attention of full-back Robertson, who has been a long-time supporter of the initiative.

And then this happened...

"I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how there's hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it," Robertson wrote. "You've done something amazing for people and expected nothing in return for it."

Robertson then revealed he'd snared Alfie a signed, match-worn shirt from Roberto Firmino – because "let’s be honest Alfie - no one wants the left back’s shirt - which is why I got you Bobby’s instead," said the Scot. "Hope that’s okay."

A good man indeed.

It's not often something happens in football which reflects well on everybody involved, but this is one of those occasions. Let's all have a cuddle.

