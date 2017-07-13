Lukas Nmecha last-gasp backheel sends England U19s through to Euros final

In yet another tournament which England's youths are thriving in, the Three Lions progressed to the final of the European U19 Championship thanks to a dramatic winner in added time against Czech Republic in the semis on Wednesday night.

After the U20s won the World Cup and the U21s reached the Euro semi-finals, the pressure was on for the U19s to repeat a similar feat, and they've done so thanks to Nmecha's heroics.

In the 93rd minute, a low cross into the box from Tottenham's Marcus Edwards was met by the young striker, who casually backheeled the ball into the bottom corner to send Keith Downing's side into the final.

England will take on Portugal for the title on Saturday.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com