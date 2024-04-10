Chile Copa America 2024 squad: Ricardo Gareca's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Chile Copa America 2024 squad announcement will come round a lot sooner than you think, as they prepare for the tournament in USA.

Heading back to the nation they won their second-ever Copa America trophy - just a year after securing their first on home soil - Chile will have fond memories with members of that 2016 squad still important players in their first team.

Indeed, Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo still lead the team, though that could prove they've failed to move on somewhat from those heady days a decade ago. Young, promising stars have failed to replace the experienced players, with eight of the latest squad containing eight players aged 30 or over.

Copa America 2024 provides an opportunity to overcome the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last two World Cups, though, as well as their quarter-finals exit in the same tournament three years ago.

With Argentina, Canada and Peru in their group, simply reaching the knockout stages could be progress for Chile, as they come to terms with a new era for the nation's football team.

Chile's squad

Chile Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Claudio Bravo (Real Betis)

GK: Brayan Cortés (Colo-Colo)

GK: Gabriel Arias (Racing)

DF: Mauricio Isla (Independiente)

DF: Paulo Díaz (River Plate)

DF: Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse)

DF: Francisco Sierralta (Watford)

DF: Igor Lichnovsky (América)

DF: Matías Catalán (Talleres)

DF: Nicolás Fernández (Audax Italiano)

DF: Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz)

MF: Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City)

MF: Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo)

MF: Rodrigo Echeverría (Huracán)

MF: Darío Osorio (Midtjylland)

MF: César Pérez (Unión La Calera)

MF: Lucas Assadi (Universidad de Chile)

FW: Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale)

FW: Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro)

FW: Ben Brereton Díaz (Sheffield United)

FW: Víctor Dávila (CSKA Moscow)

FW: Alexander Aravena (Universidad Católica)

FW: Marcos Bolados (Colo-Colo)

FW: Cristián Zavala (Colo-Colo)

The squad Chile announced for their March fixtures against Albania and France.

Chile fixtures and results

September 8, Uruguay 3–1 Chile, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

September 12, Chile 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

October 12, Chile 2–0 Peru, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

October 17, Venezuela 3–0 Chile, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela

November 16, Chile 0–0 Paraguay, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

November 21, Ecuador 1–0 Chile, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

March 22, Albania 0–3 Chile, Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy

March 26, France 3–2 Chile, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

Chile Copa America 2024 squad numbers

Numbers for the Chile Copa America 2024 squad haven't been confirmed.

Chile manager: Ricardo Gareca

Chile boss Ricardo Gareca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareca most notable managerial achievement is reaching the 2019 Copa America final with Peru, the nation's greatest feat since lifting the trophy in 1975. Defeat to Brazil hurt, but the Argentine boss proved his credentials - including beating Chile in the knockout stages - to convince them that he would be a good fit for their next manager. The 66-year-old is an experienced manager, similar to the players he has at his disposal.

Chile's star player

Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez is still an important Chilean figure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Sanchez is nowhere near the level he enjoyed a decade ago while a Barcelona player, but the forward is still just as important for his nation than he has ever been. Now 35, Sanchez never misses an international call-up having played 162 times for Chile.

He's back at Inter Milan this season, too, after a fruitful spell in France with Marseille. While he has struggled to find the net quite as often this term, he's still going strong and is a dependable option.

FAQs