Chile Copa America 2024 squad: Ricardo Gareca's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Chile Copa America 2024 squad is close to being confirmed by manager Ricardo Gareca
The Chile Copa America 2024 squad announcement will come round a lot sooner than you think, as they prepare for the tournament in USA.
Heading back to the nation they won their second-ever Copa America trophy - just a year after securing their first on home soil - Chile will have fond memories with members of that 2016 squad still important players in their first team.
Indeed, Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo still lead the team, though that could prove they've failed to move on somewhat from those heady days a decade ago. Young, promising stars have failed to replace the experienced players, with eight of the latest squad containing eight players aged 30 or over.
Copa America 2024 provides an opportunity to overcome the disappointment of failing to qualify for the last two World Cups, though, as well as their quarter-finals exit in the same tournament three years ago.
With Argentina, Canada and Peru in their group, simply reaching the knockout stages could be progress for Chile, as they come to terms with a new era for the nation's football team.
Chile's squad
Chile Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies
- GK: Claudio Bravo (Real Betis)
- GK: Brayan Cortés (Colo-Colo)
- GK: Gabriel Arias (Racing)
- DF: Mauricio Isla (Independiente)
- DF: Paulo Díaz (River Plate)
- DF: Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse)
- DF: Francisco Sierralta (Watford)
- DF: Igor Lichnovsky (América)
- DF: Matías Catalán (Talleres)
- DF: Nicolás Fernández (Audax Italiano)
- DF: Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz)
- MF: Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City)
- MF: Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo)
- MF: Rodrigo Echeverría (Huracán)
- MF: Darío Osorio (Midtjylland)
- MF: César Pérez (Unión La Calera)
- MF: Lucas Assadi (Universidad de Chile)
- FW: Alexis Sánchez (Internazionale)
- FW: Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro)
- FW: Ben Brereton Díaz (Sheffield United)
- FW: Víctor Dávila (CSKA Moscow)
- FW: Alexander Aravena (Universidad Católica)
- FW: Marcos Bolados (Colo-Colo)
- FW: Cristián Zavala (Colo-Colo)
The squad Chile announced for their March fixtures against Albania and France.
Chile fixtures and results
September 8, Uruguay 3–1 Chile, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
September 12, Chile 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile
October 12, Chile 2–0 Peru, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile
October 17, Venezuela 3–0 Chile, Estadio Monumental, Maturín, Venezuela
November 16, Chile 0–0 Paraguay, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile
November 21, Ecuador 1–0 Chile, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador
March 22, Albania 0–3 Chile, Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy
March 26, France 3–2 Chile, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France
Chile Copa America 2024 squad numbers
Numbers for the Chile Copa America 2024 squad haven't been confirmed.
Chile manager: Ricardo Gareca
Gareca most notable managerial achievement is reaching the 2019 Copa America final with Peru, the nation's greatest feat since lifting the trophy in 1975. Defeat to Brazil hurt, but the Argentine boss proved his credentials - including beating Chile in the knockout stages - to convince them that he would be a good fit for their next manager. The 66-year-old is an experienced manager, similar to the players he has at his disposal.
Chile's star player
Alexis Sanchez
Sure, Sanchez is nowhere near the level he enjoyed a decade ago while a Barcelona player, but the forward is still just as important for his nation than he has ever been. Now 35, Sanchez never misses an international call-up having played 162 times for Chile.
He's back at Inter Milan this season, too, after a fruitful spell in France with Marseille. While he has struggled to find the net quite as often this term, he's still going strong and is a dependable option.
FAQs
How many players are Chile allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
