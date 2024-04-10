Peru Copa America 2024 squad: Jorge Fossati's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad is going to be announced in the coming weeks
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the USA-hosted tournament just around the corner.
Drawn into a group containing Argentina, Chile and Canada, Peru certainly have their work cut out for them if they are to progress to the knockout stages, but a strong showing in 2021, where they finished fourth, will provide them with some confidence.
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad is aging, though, with captain Paolo Guerrero now 40-years-old and still ploughing a lone furrow often up front on his own. A lot of their best defenders are now past their best, too, having entered their mid-30s, while there's a derth of youth present for manager Jorge Fossati.
In the last Copa America tournament hosted in the United States, Peru reached the quarter-finals. They were unable to beat Colombia, though, losing to their neighbours on penalties.
Peru's squad
Peru Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's fixtures
- GK: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)
- GK: Carlos Cáceda (Melgar)
- GK: Diego Romero (Universitario)
- GK: Renato Solís (Sporting Cristal)
- DF: Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors)
- DF: Miguel Trauco (Criciúma)
- DF: Aldo Corzo (Universitario)
- DF: Luis Abram (Atlanta United)
- DF: Alexander Callens (AEK Athens)
- DF: Marcos López (Feyenoord)
- DF: Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers)
- DF: Anderson Santamaría (Atlas)
- DF: Carlos Ascues (Universidad César Vallejo)
- DF: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg)
- DF: Erick Noriega (Comerciantes Unidos)
- MF: Sergio Peña (Malmö FF)
- MF: Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City)
- MF: Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente)
- MF: Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal)
- MF: Piero Quispe (UNAM)
- MF: Martín Távara (Sporting Cristal)
- FW: Paolo Guerrero (Universidad César Vallejo)
- FW: Edison Flores (Universitario)
- FW: Andy Polo (Universitario)
- FW: Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari)
- FW: Alex Valera (Universitario)
- FW: Bryan Reyna (Belgrano)
- FW: Franco Zanelatto (Alianza Lima)
- FW: José Rivera (Universitario)
Peru's squad which played against Nicaragua and Dominican Republic in two friendlies in March.
Peru fixtures and results
September 7, Paraguay 0–0 Peru, Estadio Antonio Aranda, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay
September 12, Peru 0–1 Brazil, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
October 12, Chile 2–0 Peru, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile
October 17, Peru 0–2 Argentina, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
November 16, Bolivia 2–0 Peru, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia
November 21, Peru 1–1 Venezuela, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
March 22, Peru 2–0 Nicaragua, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
March 26, Peru 4–1 Dominican Republic, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
Peru Copa America 2024 squad numbers
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad numbers will be announced closer to the tournament kicking off.
Peru manager: Jorge Fossati
At 71, Fassoti is the oldest manager at Copa America 2024, though that isn't such a bad thing. He's been in charge of Qatar on two separate occasions as well as Uruguay, plus a number of other clubs around the world. He's a successful club manager, too, having won a number of trophies.
Though that hasn't extended into the international stage, Fassoti did help his native Uruguay to finish third in the 2004 Copa America. That experience in this tournament could stand Peru in good stead ahead of the 2024 edition.
Peru's star player
Andre Carrillo
Carrilo was injured for their most recent fixtures, but if he's fit then he's the Peru danger man. The former Sporting and Benfica winger is an exciting talent on the ball, and also offers great movement off it. With the 32-year-old closing in on 100 caps for his nation, too, Carrilo will want to perform well in what could be his last major international tournament.
FAQs
How many players are Peru allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1