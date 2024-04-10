Peru Copa America 2024 squad: Jorge Fossati's latest team ahead of the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad is going to be announced in the coming weeks

Piero Quispe of Peru (R) celebrating his goal with his teammates during the friendly match between Peru and Dominican Republic at Estadio Monumental on March 26, 2024 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Peru Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the USA-hosted tournament just around the corner. 

Drawn into a group containing Argentina, Chile and Canada, Peru certainly have their work cut out for them if they are to progress to the knockout stages, but a strong showing in 2021, where they finished fourth, will provide them with some confidence. 

