Peru Copa America 2024 squad: Jorge Fossati's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Peru Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the USA-hosted tournament just around the corner.

Drawn into a group containing Argentina, Chile and Canada, Peru certainly have their work cut out for them if they are to progress to the knockout stages, but a strong showing in 2021, where they finished fourth, will provide them with some confidence.

The Peru Copa America 2024 squad is aging, though, with captain Paolo Guerrero now 40-years-old and still ploughing a lone furrow often up front on his own. A lot of their best defenders are now past their best, too, having entered their mid-30s, while there's a derth of youth present for manager Jorge Fossati.

In the last Copa America tournament hosted in the United States, Peru reached the quarter-finals. They were unable to beat Colombia, though, losing to their neighbours on penalties.

Peru's squad

GK: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City)

GK: Carlos Cáceda (Melgar)

GK: Diego Romero (Universitario)

GK: Renato Solís (Sporting Cristal)

DF: Luis Advíncula (Boca Juniors)

DF: Miguel Trauco (Criciúma)

DF: Aldo Corzo (Universitario)

DF: Luis Abram (Atlanta United)

DF: Alexander Callens (AEK Athens)

DF: Marcos López (Feyenoord)

DF: Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers)

DF: Anderson Santamaría (Atlas)

DF: Carlos Ascues (Universidad César Vallejo)

DF: Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg)

DF: Erick Noriega (Comerciantes Unidos)

MF: Sergio Peña (Malmö FF)

MF: Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City)

MF: Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente)

MF: Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal)

MF: Piero Quispe (UNAM)

MF: Martín Távara (Sporting Cristal)

FW: Paolo Guerrero (Universidad César Vallejo)

FW: Edison Flores (Universitario)

FW: Andy Polo (Universitario)

FW: Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari)

FW: Alex Valera (Universitario)

FW: Bryan Reyna (Belgrano)

FW: Franco Zanelatto (Alianza Lima)

FW: José Rivera (Universitario)

Peru's squad which played against Nicaragua and Dominican Republic in two friendlies in March.

Peru fixtures and results

September 7, Paraguay 0–0 Peru, Estadio Antonio Aranda, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

September 12, Peru 0–1 Brazil, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

October 12, Chile 2–0 Peru, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

October 17, Peru 0–2 Argentina, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

November 16, Bolivia 2–0 Peru, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

November 21, Peru 1–1 Venezuela, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

March 22, Peru 2–0 Nicaragua, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

March 26, Peru 4–1 Dominican Republic, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

Peru Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Peru Copa America 2024 squad numbers will be announced closer to the tournament kicking off.

Peru manager: Jorge Fossati

Head coach Jorge Fossati of Peru (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 71, Fassoti is the oldest manager at Copa America 2024, though that isn't such a bad thing. He's been in charge of Qatar on two separate occasions as well as Uruguay, plus a number of other clubs around the world. He's a successful club manager, too, having won a number of trophies.

Though that hasn't extended into the international stage, Fassoti did help his native Uruguay to finish third in the 2004 Copa America. That experience in this tournament could stand Peru in good stead ahead of the 2024 edition.

Peru's star player

Andre Carrillo

Andre Carrillo of Peru (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrilo was injured for their most recent fixtures, but if he's fit then he's the Peru danger man. The former Sporting and Benfica winger is an exciting talent on the ball, and also offers great movement off it. With the 32-year-old closing in on 100 caps for his nation, too, Carrilo will want to perform well in what could be his last major international tournament.

