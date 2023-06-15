The Argentina Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is preparing to build on a disappointing tournament four years ago in which La Albiceleste crashed out at the hands of England and Scotland.

There's hope of progress, now. Argentina have been in generally good form since their third-placed finish at the Copa America last year and finding themselves in a group Down Under with the likes of Sweden, Italy and South Africa, there's hope of getting to the knockouts for the time ever at least – though the Swedes are expected to top the pool.

Argentina have never won a World Cup match – so 2023 represents a huge opportunity. Last time out, the squad had an average age of 27 and an average of just 19 caps: the players called up for April's friendly had an average of 28, however, with six stars in their 30s to lend a little more experience. Only a third World Cup, this is only the second time, too, that they will have made consecutive tournaments.

Yamila Rodriguez is undoubtedly the key player this time around. The 25-year-old topped-scored in Colombia's Copa last summer and has recently moved to Palmeiras in Brazil, while her clubmate Agustina Barroso is the Albiceleste's best defender. Goalkeeper Vanina Correa captains, with Europe-based Florencia Bonsegundo a threat from midfield, forming the spine of the side.

The side are unbeaten in 2023 so far and will be hoping to pull off a few shocks in Australia and New Zealand. With a goalscorer like Rodriguez in the frontline, it's quite possible, too.

Argentina are in World Cup Group C with Sweden, South Africa and Italy, their first World Cup fixture is against Italy on July 24 and below is their most recent team from April's friendlies, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Argentina Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Argentina Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Vanina Correa (unattached)

GK: Laurina Oliveros (Boca Juniors)

DF: Agustina Barroso (Flamengo)

DF: Eliana Stabile (Santos)

DF: Julieta Cruz (Boca Juniors)

DF: Aldana Cometti (Madrid CFF)

DF: Sophia Braun (Leon)

DF: Marina Delgado (Lokomotiv Moscow)

DF: Romina Nunez (UAI Urquiza)

DF: Adriana Sachs (Santos)

MF: Vanina Preininger (Boca Juniors)

MF: Marianela Szymanowski (Espanyol)

MF: Daiana Falfan (UAI Urquiza)

MF: Miriam Mayorga (Boca Juniors)

MF: Florencia Bonsegundo (Madrid CFF)

MF: Mariana Larroquette (Leon)

MF: Ruth Bravo (Leon)

MF: Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Amancay Urbani (Boca Juniors)

FW: Soledad Jaimes (Flamengo)

FW: Yamila Rodriguez (Palmeiras)

FW: Erica Lonigro (Rosario Central)

FW: Catalina Primo (River Plate)

Argentina manager

German Portanova became just the second manager to take Argentina to a World Cup when La Albiceleste qualified via the Copa America. Following a playing career across the lower leagues of Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and a stint of just mere months in northwest Spain, Portanova took the national job on precious little experience – not unlike men's counterpart, Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina Women's World Cup 2023 squad: When will the Argentina squad be announced?

Argentina currently have no friendlies scheduled between now and their opening tournament match against Italy on July 24. The squad is likely to be named a few weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

Argentina Women's World Cup 2023 squad: How many players are Argentina allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Argentina Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.