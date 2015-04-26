Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea: How many shots have misfiring Gunners troubled the Blues with this season?

"The plan is to win the game," said Jose Mourinho pre-match – but by the final whistle both teams were relatively happy with a share of the points.

The Portuguese had been questioned over picking a starting XI without a recognised striker, and nominal front-man Oscar was at the heart of the game's biggest talking point. The Brazilian was clattered in the process of lobbing David Ospina, but Hector Bellerin cleared off the line and Michael Oliver waved play on. Oliver was at the centre of attention on several occasions. Returning anti-hero Cesc Fabregas – bemasked before half-time, unmasked thereafter – went down in the box halfway through the first period, but was cautioned for simulation.

Ensuring equal distaste among partisan observers, Oliver then adjudged as accidental a Gary Cahill handball in the Chelsea area.

Controversies were more common than clear chances, even after the half-time arrival of Didier Drogba for Oscar, who went to hospital with suspected concussion.

The Ivorian gave the visitors an easier out-ball and Chelsea carried more threat than their hosts after the break; despite the introduction of Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck, Arsenal rarely looked like scoring.

The visiting players punched the air at the final whistle and although Arsenal were more circumspect, they moved back level on points with second-placed Manchester City, on whom they have a game in hand, with Manchester United two points further back after the earlier defeat at Goodison.

The Gunners will fancy a first top-two finish in a decade – while Chelsea, now 10 points clear, need just six points from their last five games.

Match facts

Arsenal have won just 2 of their last 13 league clashes with Chelsea (D3 L8).

Chelsea have kept 5 clean sheets in a row against Arsenal in all competitions.

Arsenal have gone 8 hours and 2 minutes without scoring against Chelsea (all competitions).

Chelsea have received 5 bookings for simulation in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. Cesc Fabregas has collected the last 2 of these.

Arsenal recorded 1 shot on target in their 2 league fixtures combined against Chelsea this season.

This stalemate ended a run of 15 Arsenal league games without a draw.

The Gunners’ previous goalless draw was in February 2014, against Manchester United.

Three of Arsenal’s last 8 goalless draws in the league have come against Chelsea.

Chelsea’s last 3 league games have produced 3 of their 6 lowest passing accuracy figures of the season.

Jose Mourinho has never lost as an opposition coach against Arsene Wenger in any competition (W7 D6 L0).

Mesut Ozil had the most touches (107) and created the most chances (4) in this game.

