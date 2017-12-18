Watch: Feyenoord's Dylan Vente scores identical goal to his great uncle's in 1937
It's a family affair at Feyenoord as Leen Vente, who scored the club's first goal at De Kuip, has his header replicated by his great nephew 80 years on.
Feyenoord's 18-year-old striker, Dylan Vente, scored their second in a 7-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday to mark a fruitful Eredivisie debut.
This was a special type of effort, though, as his eighth-minute goal was virtually identical to the one scored by his great uncle Leen.
Leen Vente nodded in Feyenoord's first ever goal at De Kuip in a 5-2 win against Beerschot Wilrijk back in March 1937. And as you can see from the clip below, the two goals are devilishly similar.
Leen enjoyed a prolific four years at Feyenoord, scoring 65 goals in 82 appearances, so his great nephew would surely like to replicate a similar goal haul, too.
