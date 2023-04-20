Arsenal vs Southampton live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Friday April 21, 8pm BST

Arsenal vs Southampton live stream and match preview

Looking for an Arsenal (opens in new tab) vs Southampton (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Southampton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal will look to give their faltering Premier League title bid a boost as they host bottom side Southampton on Friday night.

It was deja vu for the Gunners last time out: a week after throwing away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Liverpool (opens in new tab), they did exactly the same away to West Ham (opens in new tab). With Manchester City (opens in new tab) breathing down their necks and the teams meeting in a potential title showdown next Wednesday, three points are a must for Mikel Arteta's side.

As for Southampton, relegation is looking increasingly likely. Four points from safety following a 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) last time out, the Saints' 11-year top-flight stay is in real danger of ending. They did hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture – but that was six months and two managers ago.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal remain without the injured William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny.

Southampton, meanwhile, still have Mohammed Salisu and Che Adams sidelined – along with Juan Larios, who is out for the season.

Form

It may have been a disappointing couple of weeks for Arsenal, but they still come into this encounter having lost only one of their last 11 games in all competitions (a penalty shootout defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last 16).

Southampton, on the other hand, have won just one of their last nine matches – losing six, including their last three. The Saints haven't won away to Arsenal in the league since 1987.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Arsenal vs Southampton.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Southampton will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.