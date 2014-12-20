Aston Villa 1-1 Man United: When was the last time Benteke scored a league goal at Villa Park?

Radamel Falcao rescued a point for Manchester United against Aston Villa at Villa Park, scoring a second half goal to hand the Red Devils a 1-1 draw that extends their unbeaten league run to seven games.

FURTHER READING Report Analysis with Stats Zone

Aston Villa took the lead in the 18th minute through Christian Benteke's wonderfully taken goal after a positive start to the game by the visitors. United racked up 66% possession and 523 passes completed (90%) to Villa' 261 completed (83%), but Louis Van Gaal's side failed to create many opportunities of note in the first half with Jores Okore solid at the back and Radamel Falcao and Robin Van Persie struggling to find space in the area.

In the second half, however, Falcao, starting his first game since October 5 against Everton after a series of niggling injuries, drew United level. Ashley Young's cross from the left found the Colombian hitman, and his header was pinpoint in its accuracy.

12 minutes later Gabby Agbonlahor was sent off for serious foul play after a challenge on Young. United carved out 11 shots on goal in the second 45 minutes, more than double their first half output, but failed to find a matchwinner. They remain in 3rd place in the Premier League while a point for Villa keeps them in 12th.

Christian Benteke has scored his first Premier League goal against Man United, in his fifth appearance against them.

Benteke has scored a league goal at Villa Park for the first time since March 2014 (versus Stoke). In that time, he has only played 3 other league games at home for Aston Villa.

Benteke has been involved in 3 of the last 4 goals Villa have scored in the Premier League (2 goals and 1 assist).

Falcao has scored a goal in each of his last 2 starts for Man United in the Premier League.

Ashley Young provided his first assist of the season, with his last assist coming against West Ham in March.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has been sent off for the first time in his Premier League career (289 games).

Only Swansea (4) have had more players sent off this season than Aston Villa (3).

Aston Villa have avoided defeat against Man United for the first time in 8 league games (L7).

The Villans have not won any of the last 19 Premier League home games against the Red Devils (D7 L12).

Analyse Aston Villa 1-1 Man United using Stats Zone