Aston Villa squad for 2024/25: Unai Emery's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Aston Villa squad for 2024/25 will be dreaming of an even more successful season than last time out

Aston Villa squad for 2024/25 DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 10: Aston Villa team group before the Pre-Season Friendly between Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa at Signal Iduna Park on August 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)
The Aston Villa squad for the 2024/25 season is primed to build on what was an exceptional campaign last time out. 

Having gatecrashed the Champions League elite, the next challenge for Aston Villa is to be competitive on Europe's highest stage, consistently brilliant in the Premier League and to finally trouble the engravers of those stubbornly elusive domestic cup competitions. No pressure lads!

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Emi MartinezGK
2Matty CashDF
3Diego CarlosDF
4Ezri KonsaDF
5 Tyrone MingsDF
6Ross BarkleyMF
7John McGinnMF
8Youri TielemansMF
10Emi BuendiaMF
11Ollie WatkinsFW
12Lucas DigneDF
14Pau TorresDF
15Alex MorenoDF
16Jaden PhilogeneFW
17Samuel Iling-JuniorFW
18Joe GauciGK
20Kosta NedeljkovicDF
21Enzo BarrenecheaMF
22Ian MaatsenDF
24Amadou OnanaMF
25Robin OlsenGK
27Morgan RogersFW
30Kortney HauseDF
31Leon BaileyFW
32Leander DendonckerMF
35Cameron ArcherFW
41Jacob RamseyMF
44Boubacar KamaraMF
-Jhon DuranFW

