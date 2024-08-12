Aston Villa squad for 2024/25: Unai Emery's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup
The Aston Villa squad for 2024/25 will be dreaming of an even more successful season than last time out
The Aston Villa squad for the 2024/25 season is primed to build on what was an exceptional campaign last time out.
Having gatecrashed the Champions League elite, the next challenge for Aston Villa is to be competitive on Europe's highest stage, consistently brilliant in the Premier League and to finally trouble the engravers of those stubbornly elusive domestic cup competitions. No pressure lads!
Since owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens trusted Unai Emery to revamp the entire footballing infrastructure at Bodymoor Heath, Brummies bred from birth to be pessimistic are experiencing a strange, generational surge in excitement levels.
And if the Villa Park powers-that-be could take it upon themselves to improve the perennially disappointing fodder served to the matchday masses inside the grand old stadium, too, that really would be fulfilling.
Yonks ago, back when Brian Little was the gaffer, Villa released a VHS videotape called Squaddies. The front cover memorably featured Gareth Southgate, Dwight Yorke, Andy Townsend and others wearing warpaint and military gear.
Last season's Villa troops didn't need to raid a dressing up box to find their fatigues - their fatigue found them. There was no camouflaging the fact that by the time Manchester City won at Tottenham to confirm Villa's top four finish, Ollie Watkins and Co. had nothing left in the tank.
It's why negotiating a PSR minefield to build a 2024/25 squad of Squaddies ready for action has been such a crucial priority this summer.
Aston Villa squad for 2024/25
Aston Villa squad numbers for 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Position
|1
|Emi Martinez
|GK
|2
|Matty Cash
|DF
|3
|Diego Carlos
|DF
|4
|Ezri Konsa
|DF
|5
|Tyrone Mings
|DF
|6
|Ross Barkley
|MF
|7
|John McGinn
|MF
|8
|Youri Tielemans
|MF
|10
|Emi Buendia
|MF
|11
|Ollie Watkins
|FW
|12
|Lucas Digne
|DF
|14
|Pau Torres
|DF
|15
|Alex Moreno
|DF
|16
|Jaden Philogene
|FW
|17
|Samuel Iling-Junior
|FW
|18
|Joe Gauci
|GK
|20
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|DF
|21
|Enzo Barrenechea
|MF
|22
|Ian Maatsen
|DF
|24
|Amadou Onana
|MF
|25
|Robin Olsen
|GK
|27
|Morgan Rogers
|FW
|30
|Kortney Hause
|DF
|31
|Leon Bailey
|FW
|32
|Leander Dendoncker
|MF
|35
|Cameron Archer
|FW
|41
|Jacob Ramsey
|MF
|44
|Boubacar Kamara
|MF
|-
|Jhon Duran
|FW
Aston Villa manager
Unai Emery
It's surely only a matter of time before our illustrious leader is immortalised in statue-form outside the Holte End, although good luck getting the feted fidget to stay still long enough to model for it. Unai Emery doesn't do staying still, only moving forwards.
Aston Villa's key player
Emi Martinez
S**thousing sweeper keeper Emi Martinez is crucial to the way Emery wants his team to play. More comfortable with the ball at his feet than many former Villa midfielders, thankfully he's quite handy at keeping it out of the net, too.
Ones to watch
Mings, Kamara, Buendia
Ladies and gentlemen give a warm Villa Park welcome to The ACLs. Let's hope when Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara return from severe knee injuries they are as good as the originals, rather than faded tribute acts of their former selves.
Villa's top four finish last season was all the more remarkable given a trio of cruciate ligament blows to three influential players.
The mood
Ringtones, lullabies, first dances – you won't be able to escape a certain little ditty around the Birmingham area this summer.
The Champions League anthem. It's fair to say the claret and blue faithful are buzzing about being back in the big time – 1983 was the last time Villa graced the then European Cup, as holders. For context, Emery would have been just 11 years old back then.
Most likely to...
Win football's Rear of the Year. Nicknamed Brave Arse by Villa fans, Super John McGinn has the most deft derriere in the game and he's not afraid to use it.
Least likely to...
Visit Villa Park – NFL superstar Tom Brady will be too busy watching League One football down the road to venture down the Villa, so we'll make do with Tom Hanks instead.
View from the stands
James Rushton (@jamorushton)
Last season was almost the perfect, perfect season.
The big talking point is can we keep our form going?
This season will be different because financial rules mean we can't flex on the transfer market and others will be raring to catch up.
Our key player will be Emiliano Martinez – his mentality sets the tone for the squad. He's a bloke most love to hate, but he is the definition of elite when it comes to mindset.
Our most underrated player is Pau Torres. Quietly gets the job done.
Look out for Morgan Rogers. He's got what it takes to be the next big thing.
Fans think our owners are the best thing that has happened to the club.
The opposition player I'd love here is Declan Rice, but he's untouchable to us! A great character and an even better footballer.
The opposition player who grinds my gears is Ivan Toney, who seems to have it in for us for some reason, and always gets it in the neck at Villa Park.
The active player I'd love to have back is Jack Grealish. We've moved on, way on, but what a story that would be.
The pantomime villain will be the Premier League. Villa fans are chafing with the idea of financial rules kneecapping the club. The price of success is selling your best players. Annoying!
The thing my club really gets right is history. They've really leaned into it this season for our 150th anniversary. You only get one and the club is showing that it cares.
The one change I'd make would be for the execs to be fairer to fans with some decisions. Everything moves so fast, and it does grate. Involve us! We care as well, and we'll be here for longer than you.
Our season ticket prices are fine, and the club should endeavour to keep them as close to current prices as they are.
I'm least looking forward to playing Manchester United. They’ve been a bogey team for decades at this point and these losses are hurting more and more. We'll get them in the FA Cup third round again.
The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that he may as well be the second coming. Unai is untouchable.
If he left, he should be replaced by one of his well-positioned assistants who can continue his plans. If not, we'll have to ask Olof Mellberg to pack his sliders up and head over. Vibes will have to make do until Emery 2.0 arises.
We'll finish 3rd-5th, if we can endure injuries, cup competitions and Champions League football. It'll be a closer season, but Emery's magic is working wonders. Hold on tight.
