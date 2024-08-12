Aston Villa squad for 2024/25: Unai Emery's full team for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Aston Villa squad for the 2024/25 season is primed to build on what was an exceptional campaign last time out.

Having gatecrashed the Champions League elite, the next challenge for Aston Villa is to be competitive on Europe's highest stage, consistently brilliant in the Premier League and to finally trouble the engravers of those stubbornly elusive domestic cup competitions. No pressure lads!

Since owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens trusted Unai Emery to revamp the entire footballing infrastructure at Bodymoor Heath, Brummies bred from birth to be pessimistic are experiencing a strange, generational surge in excitement levels.

And if the Villa Park powers-that-be could take it upon themselves to improve the perennially disappointing fodder served to the matchday masses inside the grand old stadium, too, that really would be fulfilling.

Yonks ago, back when Brian Little was the gaffer, Villa released a VHS videotape called Squaddies. The front cover memorably featured Gareth Southgate, Dwight Yorke, Andy Townsend and others wearing warpaint and military gear.

Last season's Villa troops didn't need to raid a dressing up box to find their fatigues - their fatigue found them. There was no camouflaging the fact that by the time Manchester City won at Tottenham to confirm Villa's top four finish, Ollie Watkins and Co. had nothing left in the tank.

It's why negotiating a PSR minefield to build a 2024/25 squad of Squaddies ready for action has been such a crucial priority this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aston Villa squad for 2024/25

Aston Villa squad for 2024/25: Unai Emery's full team

GK: Emi Martinez

GK: Joe Gauci

GK: Robin Olsen

DF: Matty Cash

DF: Diego Carlos

DF: Ezri Konsa

DF: Tyrone Mings

DF: Lucas Digne

DF: Pau Torres

DF: Alex Moreno

DF: Kosta Nedeljkovic

DF: Kortney Hause

DF: Ian Maatsen

MF: Ross Barkley

MF: John McGinn

MF: Emi Buendia

MF: Youri Tielemans

MF: Enzo Barrenechea

MF: Amadou Onana

MF: Leander Dendoncker

MF: Jacob Ramsey

MF: Boubacar Kamara

FW: Ollie Watkins

FW: Jhon Duran

FW: Jaden Philogene

FW: Samuel Iling-Junior

FW: Morgan Rogers

FW: Leon Bailey

FW: Cameron Archer

Aston Villa squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Emi Martinez GK 2 Matty Cash DF 3 Diego Carlos DF 4 Ezri Konsa DF 5 Tyrone Mings DF 6 Ross Barkley MF 7 John McGinn MF 8 Youri Tielemans MF 10 Emi Buendia MF 11 Ollie Watkins FW 12 Lucas Digne DF 14 Pau Torres DF 15 Alex Moreno DF 16 Jaden Philogene FW 17 Samuel Iling-Junior FW 18 Joe Gauci GK 20 Kosta Nedeljkovic DF 21 Enzo Barrenechea MF 22 Ian Maatsen DF 24 Amadou Onana MF 25 Robin Olsen GK 27 Morgan Rogers FW 30 Kortney Hause DF 31 Leon Bailey FW 32 Leander Dendoncker MF 35 Cameron Archer FW 41 Jacob Ramsey MF 44 Boubacar Kamara MF - Jhon Duran FW

Aston Villa manager

Unai Emery

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's surely only a matter of time before our illustrious leader is immortalised in statue-form outside the Holte End, although good luck getting the feted fidget to stay still long enough to model for it. Unai Emery doesn't do staying still, only moving forwards.

Aston Villa's key player

Emi Martinez

Emi Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

S**thousing sweeper keeper Emi Martinez is crucial to the way Emery wants his team to play. More comfortable with the ball at his feet than many former Villa midfielders, thankfully he's quite handy at keeping it out of the net, too.

Ones to watch

Mings, Kamara, Buendia

Boubacar Kamara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen give a warm Villa Park welcome to The ACLs. Let's hope when Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Boubacar Kamara return from severe knee injuries they are as good as the originals, rather than faded tribute acts of their former selves.

Villa's top four finish last season was all the more remarkable given a trio of cruciate ligament blows to three influential players.

The mood

Ringtones, lullabies, first dances – you won't be able to escape a certain little ditty around the Birmingham area this summer.

The Champions League anthem. It's fair to say the claret and blue faithful are buzzing about being back in the big time – 1983 was the last time Villa graced the then European Cup, as holders. For context, Emery would have been just 11 years old back then.

Most likely to...

Win football's Rear of the Year. Nicknamed Brave Arse by Villa fans, Super John McGinn has the most deft derriere in the game and he's not afraid to use it.

Least likely to...

Visit Villa Park – NFL superstar Tom Brady will be too busy watching League One football down the road to venture down the Villa, so we'll make do with Tom Hanks instead.

View from the stands

James Rushton (@jamorushton)

Last season was almost the perfect, perfect season.

The big talking point is can we keep our form going?

This season will be different because financial rules mean we can't flex on the transfer market and others will be raring to catch up.

Our key player will be Emiliano Martinez – his mentality sets the tone for the squad. He's a bloke most love to hate, but he is the definition of elite when it comes to mindset.

Our most underrated player is Pau Torres. Quietly gets the job done.

Look out for Morgan Rogers. He's got what it takes to be the next big thing.

Fans think our owners are the best thing that has happened to the club.

The opposition player I'd love here is Declan Rice, but he's untouchable to us! A great character and an even better footballer.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Ivan Toney, who seems to have it in for us for some reason, and always gets it in the neck at Villa Park.

The active player I'd love to have back is Jack Grealish. We've moved on, way on, but what a story that would be.

The pantomime villain will be the Premier League. Villa fans are chafing with the idea of financial rules kneecapping the club. The price of success is selling your best players. Annoying!

The thing my club really gets right is history. They've really leaned into it this season for our 150th anniversary. You only get one and the club is showing that it cares.

The one change I'd make would be for the execs to be fairer to fans with some decisions. Everything moves so fast, and it does grate. Involve us! We care as well, and we'll be here for longer than you.

Our season ticket prices are fine, and the club should endeavour to keep them as close to current prices as they are.

I'm least looking forward to playing Manchester United. They’ve been a bogey team for decades at this point and these losses are hurting more and more. We'll get them in the FA Cup third round again.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that he may as well be the second coming. Unai is untouchable.

If he left, he should be replaced by one of his well-positioned assistants who can continue his plans. If not, we'll have to ask Olof Mellberg to pack his sliders up and head over. Vibes will have to make do until Emery 2.0 arises.

We'll finish 3rd-5th, if we can endure injuries, cup competitions and Champions League football. It'll be a closer season, but Emery's magic is working wonders. Hold on tight.