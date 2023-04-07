Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 3.00pm BST

Aston Villa are aiming for a fourth win on the trot when they host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in Birmingham.

Aston Villa are aiming for a fourth win on the trot when they host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in Birmingham.

Unai Emery’s side are on a super run of form, winning five and drawing one in their last six Premier League outings to climb up to seventh, three points outside the top six.

In stark contrast, Forest are without a win since 5 February, a run of eight games, and are only out of the relegation zone thanks to having a slightly better goal difference than Bournemouth.

The first meeting between the sides this season, in October, ended in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground when Ashley Young responded to an Emmanuel Dennis opener.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.

Team news

Matty Cash, Jed Seer, Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara are ruled out through injury for Villa.

Forest still have a lengthy list of absentees: Chris Wood, Dean Henderson, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Giulian Biancone, Jesse Lingard and Omar Richards are out.

Emmanuel Dennis, Ryan Yates and Serge Aurier are approaching returns but remain fitness doubts.

Form

Aston Villa: WWWDW

Nottingham Forest: LDLLD

Referee

Anthony Taylor is the referee for Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST.

