Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday March 4, 3.00pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

One place separates mid-table Aston Villa and Crystal Palace ahead of their clash in Birmingham on Saturday.

Both sides look set for a comfortable season of consolidation, although the Eagles will be keeping a wary eye over their shoulder - they sit just six points above the relegation zone despite being all the way up in 12th place.

Neither side comes into the clash in particularly good form, although Villa did manage to end a three-match losing run by beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park last weekend.

Palace are in a rut and have gone nine matches without a win in all competitions.

Patrick Vieira’s side can’t stop drawing games – they’ve picked up a single point in five of their last six Premier League outings.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Diego Carlos is finally back in training for Villa after a lengthy spell out with an Achilles tendon injury.

However, Unai Emery is without Philippe Coutinho and Jed Steer, while Robin Olsen is doubtful.

Palace have two absentees, with Nathan Ferguson and Sam Johnstone unavailable, but Wilfried Zaha is on the way back after a recent spell on the sidelines.

Form

Aston Villa: WLLLW

Crystal Palace: DDDLD

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.