Austria vs Türkiye live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Many neutrals have fallen in love with Austria's hard-pressing style of play at Euro 2024.

Looking for an Austria vs Türkiye live stream? We've got you covered. Austria vs Türkiye is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Austria vs Türkiye live stream Date: Tuesday, July 2 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Austria have been the surprise package of Euro 2024 and are many in the know's high-pressing favourites to reach the final from the supposedly weaker half of the knockout draw. Since Ralf Rangnick took over in June 2022, only Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands have won a higher percentage of their matches than the former Manchester United interim boss. Christoph Baumgartner continues to impress in midfield.

Türkiye, though, will approach the last 16 fixture with confidence. Unbeaten in their last five competitive outings against Das Team, the 2008 semi-finalists held their nerve to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and seal passage to the knockout stage thanks to Cenk Tosun's injury-time winner.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Austria vs Türkiye kick-off and TV channel

Austria vs Türkiye kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday, July 2 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Austria vs Türkiye for FREE in the UK

Austria vs Türkiye is free on ITV1/ITVX for viewers in the UK.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Artur Soares Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Austria vs Türkiye. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Austria vs Türkiye will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

