Barrow season preview 2023/24: How the Bluebirds plan to reach the play-offs

The Barrow season preview 2023/24 is one of consolidation, after an exceptional 9th-place finish last term.

The Bluebirds impressed with their high-octane style last season, but missed out on the League Two play-offs. Now David Worrall has joined to offer extra creativity and Dean Campbell some youthful Scottish brio, they could get stronger under talented boss Pete Wild.

The league will likely improve in quality, too, so while Barrow will target the play-offs, another top-half finish would still signal progress.

Barrow season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Daniel Cooper (@Dannyowen98)

Last season was beyond our Wild-est dreams. At the start, we just wanted mid-table mediocrity; by the end, we were a bit frustrated that we couldn’t push into the play-offs.

This season will be different because we’ve lost some crucial players in Josh Gordon, Patrick Brough and Josh Kay. The most important thing now is how they are replaced.

Our most underrated player is Niall Canavan. Our captain at the back often doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Pete Wild is incredible. We had to get our appointment spot on last summer after ploughing through David Dunn, Michael Jolley, Mark Cooper and Phil Brown in two seasons since returning to the EFL. Although there’s work to be done on his tactical approaches to some matches, we couldn’t be happier with him overall.

Ben Whitfield of Barrow (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he left, he should be replaced by Boreham Wood’s Luke Garrard.

The pantomime villain will be Andy Cook at Bradford. He was a Barrow fan favourite in the National League North and National League, but as much as there is mutual respect between him and our fans, he loves winding us up and we enjoy giving it back.

I’m least looking forward to facing Harrogate, who tend to bully us out of the game.

Our key player will be Ben Whitfield – 12 assists last time out, and pivotal to our good early-season form. With some bigger targets in the centre, he could even improve those numbers.

Look out for new signing Kian Spence, another Halifax player linking up with Wild again here. He’s tidy in possession and offers a threat in the final third.

Barrow manager Pete Wild (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one change I’d make would be to implement a points-based ticketing system. If we get a big cup draw – at home or away – then we’ll have more fans wanting tickets, and it shouldn’t be on a first-come-first-served basis.

I won’t be happy unless we attempt to kick on from last term and towards the play-off spots. Standing still is the fastest way to move backwards, and if we look for mid-table then we could be dragged towards the bottom.

We’ll finish 10th.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery