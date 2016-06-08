Barry Davies' top tips: How to be a football commentator

Barry Davies has shared his top tips on how to master the art of football commentary. The Match of the Day veteran discusses the importance of being honest and neutral in the commentary box, as well as how to use the right language and what to avoid doing when you've got the mic in your hand.

He also gave his thoughts on commentators today, the increase of co-commentators and how the role has changed over the years. Want to be a football commentator? Watch on for Barry's invaluable advice.

FourFourTwo's 50 most memorable Euros goals

Goals: they're beautiful aren't they? This article is part of FourFourTwo's partnership with BetVictor and their Million Pound Goal campaign. Find out how to enter and more here.