Barry Davies' top tips: How to be a football commentator
By Greg Lea
The former Match of the Day stalwart discusses the best goals he's seen in his career, the role of the man with the mic and plenty more in this exclusive video interview...
Barry Davies has shared his top tips on how to master the art of football commentary. The Match of the Day veteran discusses the importance of being honest and neutral in the commentary box, as well as how to use the right language and what to avoid doing when you've got the mic in your hand.
He also gave his thoughts on commentators today, the increase of co-commentators and how the role has changed over the years. Want to be a football commentator? Watch on for Barry's invaluable advice.
