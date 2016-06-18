Belgium vs Republic of Ireland – Euro 2016 Live with FourFourTwo

Match Belgium vs Republic of Ireland, Euro 2016 Group E



KO 2pm, Sat 18 June



Venue Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux



Your host Gregor MacGregor

Team news…

TEAMS #BEL v #IRL (via @StatsZone https://t.co/MULZ581VBe): Dembele and Carrasco in; Walters out for Ireland. https://t.co/HdpC7KU9nVStats Zone

Hello and welcome to this Match Day 2 game from Group E. I'm @geemacgee and will be collecting up Stats Zone screens and more from the best FourFourTwo contributors around the world.

FourFourTwo

