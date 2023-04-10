Benfica vs Inter live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Benfica vs Inter live stream and match preview, Tuesday 11 April, 8pm BST

Benfica vs Inter live stream and match preview

Looking for a Benfica vs Inter live stream? We've got you covered. Benfica vs Inter is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

With five Champions Leagues between them, Benfica (opens in new tab) and Inter (opens in new tab) are among the most historic clubs in Europe - and one of them will be in the semi-finals of this year's competition.

Benfica have been hugely impressive in the tournament so far. They finished top of their group ahead of PSG (opens in new tab) and Juventus (opens in new tab), then thrashed Club Brugge in the round of 16.

Inter also upset the odds in qualifying for the knockout phase ahead of Barcelona, after which they edged out Porto (opens in new tab) over two legs.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Benfica will have to make do without Goncalo Guedes, Julian Draxler, Mihailo Ristic and Alexander Bah at the Estadio da Luz.

Inter look set to be without Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu, while Romelu Lukaku will be vying with Edin Dzeko for a place alongside Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Benfica suffered a 2-1 defeat by Porto at the weekend, before which they won eight games on the bounce.

Inter head into this match in poor form, having taken only one point from the last 12 available in Serie A. Simone Inzaghi's side have won none of their last six matches in all competitions.

Referee

Michael Oliver of England is the referee for Benfica vs Inter.

Stadium

Benfica vs Inter will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Kick-off and channel

Benfica vs Inter kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

