Best anniversary kits

By
published

Special edition shirts have grown in popularity over the years. Here, a look at some of the best anniversary football kits...

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Manchester City in a special Munich anniversary kit in February 2008.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United against Manchester City in a special Munich anniversary kit in February 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football kits are big business in modern football. These days, clubs change their shirt design every single season and there are at least three strips on offer.

That means more ideas are needed from the manufacturers and often, those brands have had a look at a team's past for inspiration.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.