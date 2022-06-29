Best black football boots: The latest no-nonsense ranges from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance

If you love playing football but don't get the modern obsession with the bright and airy footwear, you'll want to find the best black football boots before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed to keep the no-nonsense player just as happy as the rest. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best black football boots on the market right now...

(Image credit: Future)

FFT was positively stunned by how light they are when putting together our Umbro Velocita 6 football boots review.

Weighing in at 190g – the same as Nike Mercurial Vapours – this is an area where this boot sits comfortably alongside the absolute best in the business. During training and games we took these out for, we half expected to look down and find we were wearing crocs. Fortunately, what we found down there was one of the best-looking boots on the market right now – and while they come in a range of colurways, the black pair are easily our favourites. The Umbro logo may add a fair amount of white, but only in the way any classic boot always included a swoosh or stripes in white.

You'll absolutely fly past opponents in these, safe in the knowledge that if you are caught, you'll be well-protected by the tough shell and textile. There are some drawbacks, including a lack of flexibility in the soul. But check out our review to find out more about the pros and cons.

Buy the Umbro Velocita 6 from Pro Direct (opens in new tab)

2. Adidas Copa Sense

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well. They proved it with the original F50 boots that launched in the mid-2000s complete with Djibril Cisse ad campaigns of the Frenchman donning tribal paint. The Copa Sense is the natural successor to those beasts – but may we go out on a limb and suggest they're now more iconic?

Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – but especially in black.

Buy the Adidas Copa Sense from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

3. Adidas Copa Mundial

(Image credit: Getty)

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.

Buy the Copa Mundial from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

4. Adidas Predator Pulse

(Image credit: Adidas)

2006 was a simpler time (unless your name is Marco Materazzi). A time of Gnarls Barkley, Daniel Craig in Casino Royale and Zinedine Zidane rolling back the years to pirouette around the world… wearing Adidas Predator Pulse boots.

You can still get them. Adi have re-released the Pulses complete with a more robust heel but otherwise true to the original design, from the oversized tongue and soft leather body to the three stripes wrapping under the sole and the instep panels that resemble scratch marks left by claws. It's one of the most beautiful boots in history – and available in brand-new colourways.

Buy the Adidas Predator Pulse from Pro:Direct (opens in new tab)

5. Diadora Brasil Made In Italy FG x Icon Series

(Image credit: Pro:Direct)

A special edition boot released 15 years after Filippo Inzaghi stunned Liverpool in the Champions League final, these Diadora Brasil efforts hark back to a golden age – literally – of football boots.

They're made of the softest leather and the tongue is pure nostalgia on these beauties. And as for the "9" insignia on the heel… Pippo has immortalised with this instant classics.

Buy the Diadora Brasil Made In Italy FG x Icon Series from Pro:Direct (opens in new tab)