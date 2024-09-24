Best ever Argentina matches

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's third goal and his second in the 2022 World Cup final against France.

Three-time World Cup winners and Copa América champions on a record 16 occasions, Argentina are one of the most successful sides in international football history.

The Albiceleste are also double Olympic gold medalists in men's football at Under-23 level and have won the U-20 World Cup six times.

Many of the finest footballers of all time hail from Argentina, including Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Over the years, the South Americans have enjoyed numerous highs on the football field. Here, a look at some of Argentina's most memorable matches...

32. Argentina 5-0 Jamaica (1998)

Gabriel Batistuta and Ariel Ortega celebrate a goal for Argentina against Jamaica at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina topped Group H at the 1998 World Cup with three wins out of three and the highlight for Daniel Passarella's side was a 5-0 victory over Jamaica in their second match.

Gabriel Batistuta scored a second World Cup hat-trick, having previously netted one against Greece in 1994, and Ariel Ortega was on target twice as the Albiceleste ran riot at the Parc des Princes.

31. Argentina 2-1 Peru (2009)

Martin Palermo celebrates after scoring the winner for Argentina against Peru in a World Cup qualifier in October 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona's reign as Argentina coach was chaotic and the Albiceleste flirted with failure in their qualification campaign for the 2010 World Cup.

In danger of missing out on a place in South Africa after defeats against Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Brazil and Chile, Argentina needed to beat Peru at home in the penultimate round of matches. Things started well, but Gonzalo Higuaín's goal was cancelled out by a late Hernán Rengifo effort in the heavy rain. With time running out and their qualification hopes in the balance, 35-year-old substitute Martín Palermo pounced to net a 92nd-minute winner, tearing off his shirt as Maradona threw himself onto the pitch in wild celebrations.

30. United States 0-4 Argentina (2016)

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates with Lionel Messi and Ezequiel Lavezzi after scoring for Argentina against the United States in the semi-finals of the Copa America Centenario in June 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina thrashed the United States 4-0 in Houston to advance to the final of the Copa América Centenario in June 2016, with two goals from Gonzalo Higuaín and one each from Ezequiel Lavezzi and Lionel Messi.

Messi's stunning free-kick was the highlight and the former Barcelona forward also set up two goals in a one-sided contest to send Argentina to their second Copa final in a row, but it ended just as it had a year before – with defeat on penalties to Chile after another goalless game.

29. Argentina 6-1 Paraguay (2015)

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Paraguay in the semi-finals of the 2015 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina and Paraguay played out a 2-2 draw in the group stages of the 2015 Copa América, but it was a different story when the two teams met again in the semi-finals of the competition.

Two goals from Ángel Di María and one apiece from Marcos Rojo, Javier Pastore, Sergio Agüero and Gonzalo Higuaín saw Gerardo Martino's men romp to a 6-1 win in Concepción. Lionel Messi also bagged a hat-trick of assists as Argentina advanced to the final, eventually losing on penalties to hosts Chile.

28. Argentina 3-2 Brazil (1991)

Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America in 1991. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina beat fierce rivals Brazil in an ill-tempered contest at the Copa América in 1991, with five players sent off in the first match of the final round of group games in Santiago.

Claudio Caniggia and Mazinho saw red after clashing just after the half-hour mark, with Carlos Enrique and Márcio Santos both dismissed following another fight in the 61st minute and Brazil's Careca Bianchezi later given his marching orders shortly after coming on as a substitute. Two goals from Darío Franco and another from Gabriel Batistuta gave Argentina a hard-fought 3-2 win and it proved decisive as Alfio Basile's side went on to win the trophy, edging out the Brazilians by a single point in the final round.

27. Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (2021)

Lionel Messi celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after the striker's goal for Argentina against Ecuador at the 2021 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After topping their group with three wins and a draw from their four matches, Argentina met Ecuador in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Copa América and blew away La Tricolor in an impressive display.

Lionel Messi was the talisman once again, setting up goals for Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martínez before adding his own with a wonderful free-kick in added time to send Lionel Scaloni's side into the last four.

26. Argentina 3-2 Nigeria (2014)

Lionel Messi scores a free-kick for Argentina against Nigeria at the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi blasted in a powerful opener in Argentina's World Cup group game against Nigeria in 2014 after Ángel Di María had hit the post and the Barcelona forward later added another with a fantastic free-kick, but Ahmed Musa also struck twice to push the South Americans all the way.

Marcos Rojo poked home Argentina's third from a Messi corner and this time, the Super Eagles didn't have a reply. Alejandro Sabella's side held on for a 3-2 win and advanced to the knockout stages with three wins out of three.

25. Argentina 1-0 Colombia (2024)

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his winning goal in the 2024 Copa America final for Argentina against Colombia in July 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina retained their Copa América crown by beating Colombia in extra time at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in July 2024 – but Lionel Scaloni's side were made to work hard for their second successive continental championship.

With the match seemingly headed for penalties, Argentina substitute Giovani Lo Celso set up Lautaro Martínez for the winner in the 112th minute to hand the Albiceleste a record 16th Copa title.

24. Ecuador 1-3 Argentina (2017)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a tumultuous qualification campaign, Argentina needed a win away to Ecuador in October 2017 to guarantee their place at the 2018 World Cup.

And things didn't start well as Romario Ibarra gave Ecuador the lead inside a minute. But Messi struck in the 11th and 19th minutes, before completing an impressive hat-trick just after the hour mark as Argentina sealed an ultimately emphatic 3-1 win to confirm their place at Russia 2018.

23. Argentina 2-2 Peru (1985)

Goalmouth action in a World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Peru in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inspired by the legendary Diego Maradona, Argentina went on to win the 1986 World Cup – but the South Americans almost did not make it to the tournament in Mexico.

Needing a draw, Carlos Bilardo's side took an early lead in a crucial World Cup qualifier at home to Peru in June 1985, but conceded twice before the break and were still behind late in the game. In the end, Ricardo Gareca netted from close range with nine minutes remaining after a Daniel Passarella shot had hit the post and rolled across the goal line. Argentina were off to the World Cup and 364 days later, the Albiceleste were champions for the second time.

22. Argentina 5-1 Hungary (1977)

Diego Maradona in an early Argentina appearance in the late 1970s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona had only been playing for Argentinos Juniors for a few months when he was called up by César Luis Menotti to the national team.

Maradona made his debut as a 16-year-old in a 5-1 win over Hungary in February 1977, appearing as a late substitute. Daniel Bertoni hit a hat-trick and Leopoldo Luque scored twice at La Bombonera as Argentina hit form ahead of the 1978 World Cup. The young prodigy was left out of the squad in the end as Argentina won their first ever World Cup, but would go on to make history with the Albiceleste and it all started on that night in Buenos Aires.

21. Italy 0-3 Argentina (2022)

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates celebrate after beating Italy at Wembley to win La Finalissima in June 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina went 28 years without a major trophy after the Copa América win in 1993, finally picking up another continental crown in 2021, before adding another piece of silverware with the Finalissima trophy in 2022.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala gave the South American champions an emphatic win over the Euro 2020 winners, with Lionel Messi pulling the strings in a Man of the Match performance at Wembley.

20. Argentina 4-3 Brazil (2012)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his third goal for Argentina against Brazil in June 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina and Brazil played out a thrilling Superclásico de las Américas in front of more than 80,000 fans at the MetLife Stadium in June 2012.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick, including an 85th-minute winner, as Argentina edged out their fierce rivals in a seven-goal classic in East Rutherford.

19. Argentina 2 (4) - 2 (3) England (1998)

Argentina players celebrate with goalkeeper Carlos Roa after his saves in the shootout seal victory over England at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the teams' first World Cup meeting since their famous quarter-final clash in 1986, Argentina and England played out another thrilling contest at France 98.

After early penalties from Gabriel Batistuta and Alan Shearer, a wonderful solo goal from Michael Owen gave England the lead. But Javier Zanetti levelled in added time at the end of the first half and after David Beckham's red card early in the second period, the Three Lions were on the back foot. The game eventually went to penalties and in the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Carlos Roa made saves from Paul Ince and David Batty to send the South Americans through to the last eight.

18. Argentina 2-1 Mexico (1993)

Argentina players celebrate after beating Mexico in the final of the 1993 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina won the Copa América in 1991 and Alfio Basile's side retained the title two years later with victory over Mexico in the final in Ecuador.

Gabriel Batistuta was on target twice in the second half, either side of a Benjamín Galindo penalty, as the Albiceleste took home the continental crown for the 14th time. They would not win it again until 2021.

17. Argentina 4-0 Greece (1994)

Diego Maradona celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Greece at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Diego Maradona back in the team, Argentina kicked off their 1994 World Cup campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Greece in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Gabriel Batistuta bagged a hat-trick and Maradona was also on target with a superb strike from the edge of the box as Argentina looked like they might be contenders once again. But after a 2-1 win over Nigeria in their next game, Maradona failed a drugs test and Argentina were not the same, crashing out to Romania in the last 16. The legendary number 10 never played for his country again.

16. Netherlands 0 (2) - 0 (4) Argentina (2014)

Argentina players celebrate their win on penalties against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a goalless 120 minutes against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, Argentina prevailed on penalties to advance to the final of football's greatest tournament for the first time in 24 years.

Lionel Messi, Ezequiel Garay, Sergio Agüero and Maxi Rodríguez all scored from the spot for Argentina, while goalkeeper Sergio Romero saved from Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder. Before the shootout, Javier Mascherano had told Romero he was going to be the hero. And he was. The final was a step too far, however, as Argentina lost in extra time to Germany.

15. Argentina 3-1 Brazil (2005)

Juan Riquelme scores for Argentina against Brazil in June 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hernán Crespo scored twice and Juan Román Riquelme netted the other from long range as Argentina beat Brazil 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier at the Monumental in June 2005.

José Pekerman's side were three goals up by half-time in what was one of Riquelme's finest performances for the national team. Roberto Carlos reduced the deficit with a free-kick in the second half, but Brazil were well beaten by their fierce rivals.

14. Mexico 0-3 Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Mexico in the semi-finals of the Copa America in July 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi scored one of his best international goals as Argentina swept aside Mexico in a 3-0 win to advance to the final of the Copa América in 2007.

Messi's sublime chip made it 2-0 after a Gabriel Heinze effort had opened the scoring and Juan Román Riquelme later added a third from the penalty spot. Argentina went on to lose 3-0 to Brazil in the final – Messi's first with Argentina's senior side.

13. Netherlands 2 (4) - 2 (3) Argentina (2022)

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates celebrate victory on penalties against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar in December 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina with an exquisite assist and made it 2-0 from the penalty spot as Argentina took control of their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands in December 2022.

But Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back late on and levelled in the 11th minute of added time, so Argentina had to do it the hard way. After a goalless period of extra time, Emiliano Martínez was the hero with saves from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in a 4-3 win on penalties. The ill-tempered contest, which included 18 yellow cards and unsporting behaviour from both sides in the shootout, was dubbed the Battle of Lusail.

12. Argentina 6-0 Serbia and Montenegro (2006)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Serbia and Montenegro at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina produced an impressive display to thrash Serbia and Montenegro 6-0 in Gelsenkirchen in the group stages of the 2006 World Cup.

With Juan Román Riquelme in fine form, José Pekerman's side sealed an emphatic victory thanks to two goals from Maxi Rodríguez and one apiece from Esteban Cambiasso, Hernán Crespo, Carlos Tevez and Lionel Messi. The young Barcelona forward was making his World Cup debut and was on target in under 15 minutes. Cambiasso's strike was the highlight, though, as the midfielder finished off a move which had featured 25 passes and nine different players.

11. Argentina 2-1 Mexico (2006)

Maxi Rodriguez scores an incredible extra-time winner for Argentina against Mexico at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's World Cup last-16 tie with Mexico in 2006 was a tense affair and it was looking like penalties might be needed to separate the two teams after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Rafa Márquez had given Mexico the lead inside six minutes, but Hernán Crespo levelled shortly afterwards. And with no further goals, the match went into extra time. With El Tri holding their own, it was going to take something special to break the deadlock and nine minutes into extra time, Maxi Rodríguez produced it with an unbelievable looping left-footed volley from fully 40 yards out which flew over Oswaldo Sánchez and into the corner. Argentina were heading to the last eight.

10. Argentina 2-0 Belgium (1986)

Diego Maradona on the ball for Argentina against Belgium in the 1986 World Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After beating England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, Argentina faced Belgium in the last four and Diego Maradona produced yet another masterclass to send the South Americans through to the final.

Maradona scored both goals in the second half to seal a 2-0 win in Mexico City, clipping the ball over goalkeeper Jean-Marie Pfaff after a late run into the area to make it 1-0 and later running through the entire Belgian back line and netting a spectacular second.

9. Argentina 3-0 Croatia (2022)

Julian Alvarez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina against Croatia in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup and one Argentine football show even observed a minute's silence after that defeat in Russia.

The teams' World Cup semi-final four years later was another one-sided affair, but this time in Argentina's favour, with a Lionel Messi penalty and a double from Julián Álvarez – the second after a trademark run and assist from the number 10 – sending the Albiceleste through to yet another final.

8. Argentina 6-0 Peru (1978)

Argentina players celebrate as Leopoldo Luque makes it 4-0 against Peru in a game at the 1978 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina went into their final game of the 1978 World Cup's second phase needing to win by four goals in order to finish above Brazil in their sector and qualify for the final.

And they did it – comfortably in the end – as Mario Kempes and Leopoldo Luque netted two apiece, with further strikes from Alberto Tarantini and René Houseman sealing a 6-0 win. The match is shrouded in controversy amid reports and rumours of possible influence from Argentina's military dictatorship, but the host nation advanced to the final and four days later, they were world champions.

7. Brazil 0-1 Argentina (1990)

Diego Maradona celebrates Claudio Caniggia's goal for Argentina against Brazil at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil battered Argentina in the rivals' World Cup last-16 clash in Turin at Italia 90, but the defending champions somehow survived three shots against the woodwork and a number of missed chances to win the tie in the closing stages.

Despite being persistently fouled over the course of the match, Diego Maradona produced a brilliant run to set up Claudio Caniggia for the game's only goal with nine minutes left as Argentina put their poor form from the group stages behind them to seal an unlikely win over their South American rivals which saw them march on to the last eight.

6. Italy 1 (3) - 1 (4) Argentina (1990)

Diego Maradona celebrates after Claudio Caniggia's goal for Argentina against Italy in the 1990 World Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina spoiled Italy's party in Naples with victory on penalties against the host nation after a 1-1 draw in the teams' 1990 World Cup semi-final.

Salvatore Schillaci gave Italy a first-half lead, but Claudio Caniggia levelled in the second period and Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea was the hero in the penalty shootout with two saves as the South Americans advanced to the final. And Diego Maradona, furious before kick-off as Neapolitan fans booed the Argentine anthem, had the last laugh.

5. Argentina 1-0 Brazil (2021)

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team-mates celebrate after beating Brazil to win the Copa America in July 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After so many near misses over the years, Lionel Messi finally got his hands on a piece of major silverware with Argentina's senior side as the Albiceleste beat Brazil in the final of the Copa América in July 2021.

Ángel Di María scored the only goal of the game as Argentina edged out their fierce rivals at Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã stadium. It was a 15th Copa crown for the Albiceleste and a first international title since 1993. A first for Messi, too, and the Argentina players ran over to congratulate their captain after the final whistle. A special moment.

4. Argentina 2-1 England (1986)

Diego Maradona scores his second goal for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been only a quarter-final, but Argentina's 2-1 win over England will live long in the memory of the nation's football fans.

Spiced up by talk in Argentina of possible revenge for the Falklands conflict four years earlier, Diego Maradona made headlines on the pitch by scoring with his hand and later doubling his side's lead with a wonderful solo effort which later became known as the Goal of the Century. Despite Gary Lineker's late strike, Argentina held on and the match became a huge part of Maradona's legend. A week later at the same stadium, he lifted the trophy.

3. Argentina 3-1 Netherlands (1978)

Mario Kempes celebrates after scoring his second goal for Argentina against the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's first taste of World Cup glory came on home soil in 1978 as the South Americans beat the Netherlands 3-1 in front of more than 70,000 fans at River Plate's Estadio Monumental.

Dutch forward Dick Nanninga cancelled out Mario Kempes' first-half strike with a late goal which saw the match go into extra time. In it, goals from Kempes and Daniel Bertoni sealed a 3-1 victory for César Luis Menotti's men amid an electric atmosphere in Buenos Aires.

2. Argentina 3-2 West Germany (1986)

Argentina midfielder jorge Burruchaga scores the winning goal against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina took the lead against West Germany through José Luis Brown midway through the first half of the 1986 World Cup final and Carlos Bilardo's side doubled their advantage with a Jorge Valdano effort nine minutes into the second half.

But West Germany hit back late in the game and extra time looked likely after late goals from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Völler, only for Jorge Burruchaga to hit a winner with six minutes left on the clock to seal victory for Diego Maradona et al at the Estadio Azteca.

1. Argentina 3 (4) - 3 (2) France (2022)

Argentina players celebrate victory on penalties against France in the 2022 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina looked to be cruising to a third World Cup title after first-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel Di María in the 2022 final against France. But Lionel Scaloni's side were forced to do things the hard way after a late Kylian Mbappé double levelled the scores at 2-2.

Messi and Mbappé both scored again in a hugely entertaining period of extra time and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made a vital late save to deny France substitute Randal Kolo Muani. And Martínez was the hero in the shootout, saving from Kingsley Coman after arguing with the referee to delay the French forward and then throwing the ball away before Aurélien Tchouaméni's kick. The midfielder missed and Argentina won 4-2 to claim the title for a third time following an epic encounter in Lusail.