Best FIFA Awards 2022 rankings: The full men's and women's lists revealed

England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman has been named best women's manager at the Best FIFA Awards 2022, alongside other winners including several members of her Lionesses squad that triumphed at Euro 2022.

Lionel Messi was named best men's footballer after winning the World Cup with Argentina, while compatriot Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa was named the best goalkeeper.

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Winner: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Runners up: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Winner: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Runners up: Thibault Courtois (Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Winner: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Runners up: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11

Men's World XI: Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland.

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Winner: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Runners up: Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Winner: Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Runners up: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Winner: Sarina Wiegman (England)

Runners up: Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11

Women's World XI: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard, Mapi Leon, Kiera Walsh, Alexia Putellas, Lena Oberdorf, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead

FIFA Fair Play Award

Winner: Luka Lochoshvili

FIFA Puskas Award

Winner: Marcin Oleksy (Warta Poznan)

FIFA Fan Award

Winner: Argentina fans

Runners up: Abdullah Alsulmi

Japan fans