Best FIFA Awards 2022 rankings: The full men's and women's lists revealed
Sarina Wiegman, Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas are among the big winners at the Best FIFA Awards 2022
England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman has been named best women's manager at the Best FIFA Awards 2022, alongside other winners including several members of her Lionesses squad that triumphed at Euro 2022.
Lionel Messi was named best men's footballer after winning the World Cup with Argentina, while compatriot Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa was named the best goalkeeper.
The Best FIFA Men's Player
Winner: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Runners up: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
Winner: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
Runners up: Thibault Courtois (Real Madrid)
Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
Winner: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)
Runners up: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11
Men's World XI: Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Joao Cancelo, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland.
The Best FIFA Women's Player
Winner: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Runners up: Beth Mead (Arsenal)
Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
Winner: Mary Earps (Manchester United)
Runners up: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)
Christiane Endler (Lyon)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
Winner: Sarina Wiegman (England)
Runners up: Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)
Pia Sundhage (Brazil)
FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11
Women's World XI: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard, Mapi Leon, Kiera Walsh, Alexia Putellas, Lena Oberdorf, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead
FIFA Fair Play Award
Winner: Luka Lochoshvili
FIFA Puskas Award
Winner: Marcin Oleksy (Warta Poznan)
FIFA Fan Award
Winner: Argentina fans
Runners up: Abdullah Alsulmi
Japan fans
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.