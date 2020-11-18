Best workout equipment: Stay fit from home with everything you need
If the world is your gym, check out our workout equipment guides and see what you could invest in
Getting home workout equipment so that you can keep fit when the gym is closed - it's all part of "the new normal".
If 2020 has been the year that you invest in your home gym - or at the very least, buy a couple of dumbbells - then you're going to want to check out our buying guides. There are so many products that can improve your home workout out there on Amazon right now.
WANT TO READ FOURFOURTWO MAGAZINE? Get the mag on Kindle here – free for the first 30 days!
Staying in shape from home has its benefits over going to the gym, anyway. For a start, COVID-19 isn't so much of a threat when you're in your own house. It can work out cheaper to simply buy what you need once rather than using a gym membership. And of course, you don't need to share equipment with anyone.
We've got all the best round-ups, whether you're focusing on strength or cardio. Keeping fit needn't be an issue wherever you are.
What workout equipment should I invest in?
Best exercise mat 2020: Get fit from home with ease
Best indoor workout trainers 2020: flexible, light and perfect for getting fit at home
Could medicine balls & kettlebells improve your game?
Should you use free weights or machines?
Best dumbbells to improve your strength in your home workout
Best gym balls for home workouts to keep you in shape during lockdown
Best resistance band 2020: perfect for strengthening in home workouts
Best phone armband 2020: must-have for tracking your fitness
Best kettlebells and hand weights for home workouts
The best fitness watches to improve your workout
The best medicine balls for home workouts
Here's some of our best deals round-ups to check out, too.
Best football boots 2020: the latest releases from Nike, Adidas, Puma and Umbro
Best football books of the past year to keep you busy during isolation
Best football equipment: kits, goals, corner flags, balls – everything you need for organising your own match
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.