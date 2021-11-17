Black Friday deals 2021: Best football kit deals
This Black Friday, we have the best football kit deals that you'll want to catch before Christmas
Black Friday is almost upon us, and FFT has taken the liberty of scouring the web to find the very best football kit deals for you.
With Christmas just around the corner, these kits could make an ideal gift for a football mad loved one. Right now, they won't break the bank either, so time is of the essence.
England Euro 2020 home
Was: £75
Now: £60
Save: £15 (20%)
The shirt England wore en route to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley will be remembered by fans forever. Get yours now at a discounted price.
Inter Milan 2020/21 home
Was: £118
Now: £70
Save: £58 (40%)
Not only is this one of the coolest kits released in Inter's history, it's also the final year the Italian giants sported Pirelli tyres as its sponsor - so it's a piece of history too.
3. Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite CR7 FG
Was: £70
Now: £30
Save: £40 (57%)
Liverpool's home shirt from last season can be bagged for less than half price right now. An ideal gift for a Reds-mad friend or family member.
Tottenham 2020/21 third
Was: £70
Now: £30
Save: £40 (57%)
Spurs have history when it comes to yellow kits, and this nod to the past was very well received by the fanbase. Get yours today.
Manchester City 2019/20 home
Was: £95
Now: £40
Save: £55 (57%)
Manchester City's home shirt from two years ago is easily one of their most attractive ever releases. Get your hands on one for a snip today.
Spain 2018 home
Was: £70
Now: £25
Save: £55 (64%)
Probably one of the nicest international shirts of the past decade. Spain's 2018 World Cup shirt is a modern classic and a steal at £25.
France Euro 2020 home
Was: £85
Now: £50
Save: £35 (40%)
France may not have won the Euros, but they looked swish in their blue and red Nike shirts while failing.
Real Madrid 2020/21 home
Was: £70
Now: £30
Save: £40 (57%)
The classic all white of Real Madrid, only this time with a small splash of pink. Yet another stunning home offering from the Splash giants.
