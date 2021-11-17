Black Friday deals 2021: Best football kit deals

Black Friday is almost upon us, and FFT has taken the liberty of scouring the web to find the very best football kit deals for you.

With Christmas just around the corner, these kits could make an ideal gift for a football mad loved one. Right now, they won't break the bank either, so time is of the essence.

BLACK FRIDAY Find the best Black Friday deals for sporting equipment on Amazon

England Euro 2020 home

(Image credit: Nike)

Was: £75

Now: £60

Save: £15 (20%)

The shirt England wore en route to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley will be remembered by fans forever. Get yours now at a discounted price.

Buy now

Inter Milan 2020/21 home

(Image credit: Nike)

Was: £118

Now: £70

Save: £58 (40%)

Not only is this one of the coolest kits released in Inter's history, it's also the final year the Italian giants sported Pirelli tyres as its sponsor - so it's a piece of history too.

3. Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite CR7 FG

(Image credit: Liverpool)

Was: £70

Now: £30

Save: £40 (57%)

Liverpool's home shirt from last season can be bagged for less than half price right now. An ideal gift for a Reds-mad friend or family member.

Buy now

Tottenham 2020/21 third

(Image credit: Nike)

Was: £70

Now: £30

Save: £40 (57%)

Spurs have history when it comes to yellow kits, and this nod to the past was very well received by the fanbase. Get yours today.

Buy now

Manchester City 2019/20 home

(Image credit: Puma)

Was: £95

Now: £40

Save: £55 (57%)

Manchester City's home shirt from two years ago is easily one of their most attractive ever releases. Get your hands on one for a snip today.

Buy now

Spain 2018 home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Was: £70

Now: £25

Save: £55 (64%)

Probably one of the nicest international shirts of the past decade. Spain's 2018 World Cup shirt is a modern classic and a steal at £25.

Buy now

France Euro 2020 home

(Image credit: Nike)

Was: £85

Now: £50

Save: £35 (40%)

France may not have won the Euros, but they looked swish in their blue and red Nike shirts while failing.

Buy now

Real Madrid 2020/21 home

Was: £70

Now: £30

Save: £40 (57%)

The classic all white of Real Madrid, only this time with a small splash of pink. Yet another stunning home offering from the Splash giants.

Buy now

