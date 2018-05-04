Borussia Dortmund release new 2018/19 home shirt

Dortmund's 2018/19 shirt honours the relationship between the club and its supporters (it says here).

According to PUMA, BVB's smart new shirt symbolises 'the pulse of Dortmund' – and as such, features a subtle 'pulse' graphic which acts as the backdrop for their familiar crest and sponsor logos.

The yellow-and-black strip – available from tomorrow – has a gradual, curved v-neck plus raglan sleeves featuring both of the club's two familiar colours.

Dortmund players will hope for a boost in their new threads on Saturday: if they beat Mainz, they could leapfrog Schalke and go into the final game of the Bundesliga season in second place if the Gelsenkirchen side drop points at Augsburg.

See also...

Besiktas said they wouldn't turn up for their rescheduled Turkish Cup semi-final tie... so they didn't

Mystery set of unused Euro 96 tickets withdrawn fromauctionasoriginalowner claims they were stolen

In Other News...