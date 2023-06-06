The Brazil Women’s World Cup 2023 squad arrives in Australia and New Zealand as the South American champions, but still with a major point to prove on the world stage.

Having never previously won the World Cup, with their best finish coming in 2007 where they came runners-up to Germany, Brazil are hopeful more than expectant that 2023 will be their year, especially considering the quality of opposition they have to contend with.

Eight Copa América Femenina titles in nine tournaments highlights their dominance at continental level, but that is yet to translate onto a wider scale. They're clearly outsiders coming into the tournament, which could ultimately stand them in good stead.

The Selecao could prove something of a surprise package, with young stars such as Kerolin and Geyse supplemented with the experience and undoubted quality of Marta and Debinha. Those two have made over 300 appearances for the national team between them, with 173 goals accumulated in that period.

Manager Pia Sundhage is certainly an experienced boss capable of success, with her five-year spell in charge of the United States yielding two Olympic gold medals and a runners-up finish at the 2011 World Cup. She also isn't shy of addressing her team's weaknesses either, highlighted in her defensive setup implemented against England at Wembley during their encounter in the Women's Finalissima.

While England ended up winning the super cup on penalties, Brazil's resolute defending is an aspect of their game Sundhage has improved and developed, the Swede not shy from soaking up pressure against supposedly superior opposition. A 2-1 win against pre-tournament favourites Germany, albeit in a friendly, certainly raises confidence in the side, too.

With France, Jamaica and Panama in their group, Brazil will expect to progress to the knockout stages. Could they be the World Cup 2023 dark horses?

Brazil Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Brazil Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Camila Rodrigues (Santos)

GK: Letícia Izidoro (Corinthians)

GK: Luciana (Ferroviária)

DF: Antônia (Levante)

DF: Kathellen (Real Madrid)

DF: Rafaelle (Arsenal)

DF: Tamires (Corinthians)

DF: Tarciane (Corinthians)

DF: Lauren (Madrid CFF)

DF: Yasmim (Corinthians)

DF: Fe Palermo (São Paulo)

DF: Bruninha (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

MF: Ingryd (Ferroviária)

MF: Duda Francelino (Flamengo)

MF: Ana Vitória (Benfica)

MF: Duda Santos (Palmeiras)

MF: Adriana (Orlando Pride)

MF: Luana (Corinthians)

MF: Ary Borges (Racing Louisville)

MF: Kerolin (North Carolina Courage)

MF: Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)

MF: Aline Gomes (Ferroviária)

FW: Andressa Alves (Roma)

FW: Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras)

FW: Geyse (Barcelona)

FW: Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF)

Brazil manager

Who is Brazil's manager?

Pia Sundhage became head coach of Brazil in July 2019, after the World Cup that summer. Previously she spent five years at both Sweden and USA as their managers, where she picked up three Olympic medals and a runners-up spot in the 2011 World Cup.

A former professional player, Sundhage scored 71 international goals in 141 appearances for Sweden, and won the 1984 Women's Euros with her nation, too.

When will the Brazil squad be announced?

Brazil haven't announced any friendlies before they start their World Cup campaign against Panama on July 24 in Adelaide, though it is likely they will schedule some in before the beginning of the tournament.

The 2023 Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A-1, Brazil's top tier, is set to conclude in September. However, the first phase of the league will finish in mid-June, and a provisional squad will likely be announced after that prior to the final squad submission by July 9.

Brazil Women's World Cup 2023 squad: How many players are Brazil allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Despite Pia Sundhage having selected quite big squads recently, she will be forced to cut it down, with only 23 players allowed to be picked for the World Cup. Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.