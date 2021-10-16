Brentford vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs Chelsea live stream, Saturday 16 October, 5.30pm BST

Chelsea will make the short trip across west London to face in-form Brentford in the late kick-off on Saturday.

The Blues head into the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, having picked up 16 points from a possible 21 so far. Having suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Manchester City the previous week, Chelsea bounced back by beating Southampton 3-1 before the international break.

The penalty scored by James Ward-Prowse was only the third goal Thomas Tuchel’s side have conceded up to now. The former PSG head coach made an immediate improvement in Chelsea’s defensive record upon taking charge in January, and that solidity appears to be the team’s primary asset as they seek to add the Premier League title to the Champions League they won in May. No team in the league has conceded fewer goals than Chelsea after seven rounds of fixtures.

The Blues are excelling in attack too, with Liverpool the only side able to better their return of 15 goals. Romelu Lukaku has had a quiet few weeks, though, and he will be keen to score his first goal in four games when Chelsea travel to the Brentford Community Stadium.

None of the Chelsea fans who make the journey across the capital will be anticipating a straightforward encounter for their team. Brentford have made a fine start to life in the top flight, winning three and drawing three of their first seven outings. The Bees have already beaten Arsenal and drawn with Liverpool at home, so Chelsea will be taking nothing for granted on Saturday.

Thiago Silva, Reece James and Christian Pulisic will not be available to Tuchel for this weekend’s contest, although N’Golo Kante has a chance of being passed fit to feature. Brentford will have to make do without Mads Sorensen, Joshua DaSilva, Shandon Baptiste and Vitaly Janelt.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, 16 October, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

