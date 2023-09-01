Brighton vs Newcastle live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Newcastle live stream and match preview, Saturday 2 September, 5.30pm BST

Brighton vs Newcastle live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton vs Newcastle live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs Newcastle is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brighton and Newcastle will both be looking to bounce back from defeats last weekend when they meet at the Amex Stadium in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Brighton made a fantastic start to the new campaign, registering back-to-back 4-1 victories over Luton and Wolves. They were brought back down to earth last time out, however, as a counter-attacking masterclass from West Ham saw Brighton beaten 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi will want to see a response from his players, as will Eddie Howe. Newcastle lost in particularly painful circumstances in gameweek three, conceding two late goals to the 10 men of Liverpool. That 2-1 defeat followed a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, leaving Newcastle stuck on three points.

The fixture computer has not been kind to the Magpies early on, however, and this is another tough test for Howe's men.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton will have to make do without Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder, but De Zerbi has no other injury concerns. This game will probably come too soon for Ansu Fati, signed on loan from Barcelona this week.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Javi Manquillo. Both Lewis Hall and Joelinton will need to be assessed.

Form

Brighton: WWL

Newcastle: WLL

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Brighton vs Newcastle. His assistants will be Constantine Hatzidakis and James Mainwaring, with Craig Pawson the fourth official. Darren Bond is the VAR, with Ian Hussin the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brighton vs Newcastle will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, which has a capacity of 30,666.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Newcastle kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 2 September in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.