Brighton vs West Ham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs West Ham live stream and match preview, Saturday 26 August, 5.30pm BST

Looking for a Brighton vs West Ham live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs West Ham is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brighton are looking to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season with another win on Saturday, where they welcome West Ham to the Amex Stadium. After two 4-1 wins, against Luton and Wolves, the Seagulls are aiming for a repeat scoreline against the Hammers.

David Moyes' side will try everything in his power to stop that from happening, though. After picking up a point against Bournemouth on opening day, West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1 at the London Stadium last weekend to produce a strong start to the campaign.

With Brighton in a rich vein of form and West Ham tricky customers, this match promises to deliver.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton are missing both Jakub Moder and Julio Enciso. Moder has been injured with a long-term knee injury since February, while Enciso picked up a knee injury, too, recently. The extent of his lay-off is unknown, however.

West Ham are only without one player for their visit to Brighton, with Nayef Aguerd suspended after picking up two yellow cards against Chelsea last weekend.

Form

Brighton: WW

West Ham: DW

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Brighton vs West Ham. His assistants will be Gary Beswick and Adrian Holmes, with Sam Allison the fourth official. David Coote is the VAR, with Adam Nunn the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brighton vs West Ham will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, which has a capacity of 30,666.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs West Ham kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.